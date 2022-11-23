Kerry

Kerry firefighters warn of threat to life over delays in getting to fire station

Tralee Fire Station is located in a busy and densely populated part of the town, that is leading to delays for fire crews responding to emergency callouts 

Tralee Fire Station. Picture by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Firefighters in Tralee are warning of a potential threat to life because of difficulties in reaching the station during peak times when traffic flow is heaviest.

Fire personnel revealed to The Kerryman that traffic is preventing them from making the station within the specified five- and ten-minute rule.

