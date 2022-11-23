Kerry firefighters warn of threat to life over delays in getting to fire station

Firefighters in Tralee are warning of a potential threat to life because of difficulties in reaching the station during peak times when traffic flow is heaviest.

Fire personnel revealed to The Kerryman that traffic is preventing them from making the station within the specified five- and ten-minute rule.

In some cases, firefighters are having to abandon their cars away from the station and make it there on foot.

The station’s location is situated in a densely urban part of Tralee, close to busy schools, supermarkets, a hospital, and expanding residential areas. The streets near the station are among the busiest for traffic flow in the town.

“It’s not a danger to us, it’s a danger to the public. If there is a house fire, and we are delayed in getting there, a fire is allowed develop. We have often abandoned our cars on the streets close to the station to make it on time,” said a Tralee fireman.

“They [Kerry County Council] are now proposing to put a courthouse in this area, which will make it even more difficult. Where the fire station is located, it is one of the most difficult parts of town to access,” he said.

A second firefighter told The Kerryman that crews are ‘stretched to the limit’, and that the station’s location is better suited to the 1950s and 1960s.

He explained that Tralee was less populated back then; had less vehicles, and less accommodation.

They feel the only way to solve the issue is to move the station or have full-time crews in the main towns, something that is unlikely due to a lack of funding.

“You take where Tralee fire station is, it is designed for different times. It’s now a rapidly expanding town. We’re also expected to cover emergences in north Kerry and as far west as Brandon. Time is important,” he said.

“If my pager goes off at 8:30am, I’m sometimes unable to make the fire station within 10 minutes. I must drive out the Kerries and back towards Spa Road to get to the station,” he added.

The firefighters say the rule requiring that fire crews live within a five- and ten-minute distance from a station can often no longer be kept.

They also cited the location of Killarney fire station - which is on a main road – as a possible pointer to reducing the time it takes to get to the Tralee station. Another suggestion is to install blue flashing lights on fire crews’ vehicles that are in sync with pagers.

This means the flashing light is activated once the call is made and cuts out on reaching the station.

“If you ring the guards, they come straight from the station, an ambulance comes straight from the hospital,” he said.

“But when you ring the fire station, we must leave our houses, drive to the station, and only then can we leave to answer the emergency,” he added.

“We’re just not getting there on time during certain times of the day. The fire truck has often been forced to wait for fire crews to arrive.

“We are at the scene of a fire or accident in minutes, but it’s getting to the station that is the worry,” he said.