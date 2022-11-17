Kerry firefighters want better pay and working hours – ‘We risk our lives to help others but it takes its toll’

Kerry firefighters are demanding better terms and conditions around working hours, pay, and training, which they say is slowing down recruitment and leading to a shortage in fire crews.

Concerns were raised at a recent Dáil sitting in which Sinn Féin issued its Retained Firefighters Private Members Motion that called for a root and branch analysis in the way firefighters are being asked to perform what is a vital service to citizens.

Firefighters in Kerry get paid a retainer fee that increases year on year, and which is capped after 10-years’ service. In some cases, a firefighter is on a retainer fee of €175, or less, but is expected to be on call 24/7.

Firefighters are paid for each callout and receive a retainer fee regardless of whether or not they are called out. Fluctuating retainer fees is also impacting some firefighters when it comes to securing financial loans and mortgages.

Issues around rosters and staff shortages were cited as adding ‘extra strain’ on fire personnel who, in spite of being committed to the job, say they are finding it difficult.

Kerry crews want a national training programme to be implemented claiming that firefighters are only trained at a local level.

One firefighter told The Kerryman that, unlike nurses and the guards, firefighters are expected to be on call 24/7 with just 28 days holidays a year.

Killarney, Tralee and Listowel are run by a 14-person crew with other stations in the county run by a nine-person crew.

Firefighters claim that no cover is brought in to replace sick leave and annual leave, and that some stations in the county are forced to operate below the recommended number of crew.

“I love the job and enjoy what I do. It’s a very rewarding thing to be able to help people, but the conditions are hard. We risk our lives to save others but it can take its toll,” said a Tralee fireman.

“I’m on call 24/7. We want less hours on call. The whole structure needs to be changed and a roster system introduced. Take holidays as an example, pay is based on hours worked which differs between crews with less callouts. But we’re all expected to be on call for the same length of time,” he said.

He expressed his fears that recruitment will continue to slow because of demands on rosters, which is making the firefighter role less appealing to people.

A national Retained Firefighters Review was initiated by the Government in 2011 when firefighters were surveyed. The report is aimed at improving the fire service going forward and is due to be published in December.

Meanwhile, the National Retained Firefighters Association (NRFA) is set to be close to balloting its members on industrial action if conditions do not improve.

Speaking in the Dáil on the motion, Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly said the sacrifices made by fire crews on behalf of the community were extreme and many faced the risk of death and injury weekly.

Deputy Daly added that the national directorate had no representation of retained firefighters. He also blasted Taoiseach Micheál Martin for saying it was a matter for local authorities to deal with.

“A poor work-life balance, bad conditions, and paltry pay all play a role in many walking away… We need an urgent review of pay and conditions on a cross-party basis and I call on all Kerry Deputies to support this motion,” he said.

“With a guaranteed income of only €8,500, many find obtaining a mortgage a struggle. This is in a job where people are on call 24-7 and have fewer days off per year than do those in similar roles. This puts a massive strain on people and their families,” Deputy Daly added.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said he was ‘happy to support’ the Sinn Féin motion, thanking the firefighters for their service. He stressed that he has always supported their concerns and the work they do.

“It has been pointed out to me that a firemen cannot be depended on to mind the children while his wife goes shopping because he could be gone when she comes back from the shop,” he said.

"Perhaps such a man would have to take the children with him to the fire station and ring someone to have the children collected. What kind of a life is that?” Danny Healy-Rae said.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae also supported the motion.

“Give them [firefighters] proper money to allow them to live the same as everybody else and to have a mortgage the same as everybody else,” he said.

"They should be allowed the same opportunity to send their children to school as everybody else in every other walk of life. Why should they be treated as second-class citizens?” Michael Healy-Rae said.