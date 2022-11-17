Kerry

Kerry firefighters want better pay and working hours – ‘We risk our lives to help others but it takes its toll’

Kerry firefighters support Sinn Féin motion calling on the Government to improve working conditions.

Firefighters deal with a gorse fire in Killarney during the summer months.

Stephen Fernane

Kerry firefighters are demanding better terms and conditions around working hours, pay, and training, which they say is slowing down recruitment and leading to a shortage in fire crews.

Concerns were raised at a recent Dáil sitting in which Sinn Féin issued its Retained Firefighters Private Members Motion that called for a root and branch analysis in the way firefighters are being asked to perform what is a vital service to citizens.

