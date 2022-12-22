Kerry Fine Gael Councillor ‘disappointed’ after photos of pupils with weapons is deemed insensitive

Fine Gael Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said he is ‘disappointed’ to learn that online photographs showing pupils from Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine brandishing a rifle and handgun from the War of Independence could be misconstrued as insensitive.

The pictures were taken as part of a recent history lesson given by Cllr Scarteen to the JC3 history class at his family’s business premises in Kenmare.

The building is where Cllr Scarteen’s pro-treaty granduncles, Tom and John, were murdered in September 1922 during the Irish Civil War.

The students were shown the actual decommissioned rifle and gun used by his granduncle, and a shell used at the Four Courts at the start of the Civil War in Dublin.

However, pictures of smiling pupils holding the weapons were taken and shared to the Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Twitter page, which caused offence to some people.

The photo images raise conflicting opinions on whether it is appropriate to show young people carrying weapons that - regardless of their historical timeframe - are designed to kill and injure people.

Political views on gun use in Irish politics remains a controversial topic, as is interrupting the legacy of violence within the context of the north of Ireland between 1969 and 1998.

When asked if he felt the symbolism of young people holding guns in a modern society was tantamount to poor political judgement, Cllr Scarteen refuted the assertion.

“It is disappointing to learn a complaint has been made,” he told The Kerryman.

“We [pupils] discussed how good it is to see the gun being taken out of Irish politics, nonetheless it’s a part of our history,” he said.

"When asked to talk to students about the War of Independence, Civil War - and my family's involvement - I always oblige, and many students received excellent grades in their exams throughout the years on the topic,” Cllr Scarteen added.

He explained that it's beneficial for students to view locations and examine primary source material, including memorabilia from the past.

He said students should not be precluded from visiting and examining such material or visiting places like Kilmainham Jail, Collins’ Museum, the Kerry County Museum.

“I wish the students all the best with their studies, and it is wonderful to see them reflecting on our past and looking to the future with a greater knowledge and a sense of optimism,” Cllr Scarteen said.

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine could not be contacted for a comment. In an online post, the school thanked Cllr Scarteen for his history presentation and for the very welcome reception the pupils received.