Kerry film-maker’s feature documentary ‘Blow-Ins’ on Dingle to be aired on RTÉ early next month

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

Tralee's Ben Kavanagh and Malcolm Willis discussing 'Blow-ins' at its premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

Following it's world-premiere at the 2022 Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year, BLOW-INS, a feature documentary film directed by Kerry based director Malcolm Willis, and produced by Tralee native Ben Kavanagh, will be screening on RTÉ One on September 8 at 22:15.

The film, from production company Icy Peaks Media, is a study of the 'blowins' of Dingle and people from different towns, counties and countries who have relocated to the area.

The synopsis of the film goes as such: ‘The Dingle Peninsula; a rural area in County Kerry, situated on the edge of the harsh Atlantic Ocean, with a strong Irish language culture. An island within an island.’ Despite this, the town boasts a foreign population of nearly 30 percent - the locals refer to these individuals as "blow-ins".

The film examines questions such as ‘what brought these people here and what caused them to stay?’

With a wide variety of characters, Malcolm and Ben gain insight into the unique magic of the area and what it means to live there.

They witness the highs and the lows of integrating with a rural Irish community and ask the question of what it takes to truly be considered a "local".

Malcolm is the award-winning director behind the 2019 film 'Kilimanjaro Mama’. Originally born and bred in London, Malcolm moved to Killarney over 2 decades ago. He became so enamoured with Dingle throughout the making of this film, that he moved back there in 2021 - becoming a 'blow-in' himself.

A native of Tralee Ben Kavanagh is an accomplished director of music videos and commercials and is here making his feature-film debut as a producer.

Watch the trailer for film here: https://vimeo.com/714264147