Kerry farmer whose sheep were killed by dogs – ‘It was desperate torture for the animals’

A Kerry farmer who lost around 90 sheep and lambs in an attack by wild dogs has spoke about his ordeal and said that he can't help but think of the ‘suffering of the sheep’

Patrick McCarthy made the grim discovery last week when he went to check on sheep he was keeping on the side of Gleesk mountain, just near Sneem, only to make the horrific discovery that they had been attacked by wild dogs. The majority of the flock were missing including up to 20 baby lambs and Mr McCarthy feels most of them ran over a cliff into the sea to get away from the dogs.

His belief is strengthened by the discovery of the bodies of around three sheep washed in by the shore and some lambs. Some dead sheep were torn indicating an attack by dogs.

"It is desperate altogether .. There was about 20 lambed and another 50 in lamb. There was ewes torn and badly injured and wool all around the place,” he said.

"The three I found washed in had the back-sides eaten and there was lambs along the sea.”

“There was serious damage done there is about 10 sheep left and 70 sheep and 20 lambs gone maybe a bit more with it. It is sad to see.

He said the sheep would run to the rocks if they were under pressure and fall in over the edge to the sea.

"The very most of them drowned. I couldn’t see anymore washed in since but they could wash up anywhere like Cahersiveen or Dingle.”

"I have never seen the likes of this before. I often had a couple of sheep torn but not like this. They were fine sheep.”

While Mr McCarthy couldn’t pinpoint an exact time for the attack he has spoken out about the incident to warn other farmers and to highlight the need for stricter controls. He has also informed the gardaí and the IFA in a bid to highlight what occurred in the rural area.

He said that the local and farming community have been hugely supportive but larger fines are needed for dogs found out of control. He said the fine should be upward of €4,000 whereas currently it is €100.

"This is serious, this is my livelihood .. This is cruel. They put up a battle before they went in. It is very upsetting. You have to think about the suffering of the sheep. It was desperate torture for the sheep. They are heavy in lamb this time of year and it is easy upset them. I am worried about what the sheep went through.”