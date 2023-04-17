Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry farmer whose sheep were killed by dogs – ‘It was desperate torture for the animals’

Kerry farmer Patrick McCarthy speaks about his ordeal after 90 sheep and lambs were killed by dugs. Expand

Close

Kerry farmer Patrick McCarthy speaks about his ordeal after 90 sheep and lambs were killed by dugs.

Kerry farmer Patrick McCarthy speaks about his ordeal after 90 sheep and lambs were killed by dugs.

Kerry farmer Patrick McCarthy speaks about his ordeal after 90 sheep and lambs were killed by dugs.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Kerry farmer who lost around 90 sheep and lambs in an attack by wild dogs has spoke about his ordeal and said that he can't help but think of the ‘suffering of the sheep’

Patrick McCarthy made the grim discovery last week when he went to check on sheep he was keeping on the side of Gleesk mountain, just near Sneem, only to make the horrific discovery that they had been attacked by wild dogs. The majority of the flock were missing including up to 20 baby lambs and Mr McCarthy feels most of them ran over a cliff into the sea to get away from the dogs. 

Privacy