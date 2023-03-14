Kerry farmer guilty of sexual assault and assault of two Brazilian sex workers

A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assaulting two Brazilian sex workers after he called to their apartments seeking sexual encounters without the use of a condom.

The 49-year-old farmer had denied the charges and had told gardaí that the allegations against him were something he would not do.

During several interviews with investigating gardaí from the National Garda Protected Services Bureau, John Doolan admitted that a number on the sex workers’ phone logs was his number, but he denied claims by the both of them that he had touched them inappropriately or assaulted them.

Garda investigations confirmed that the number on the sex worker’s phones was registered to Mr Doolan.

John Doolan (49) of Cockhill, Kilcummin, faced six charges in total. Three charges were for the sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment of a sex worker at her Killarney apartment in May 2020. The other charges were for the sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment of a separate woman, also a sex worker, at a Tralee apartment in March 2020. He was found guilty of four counts and not guilty of false imprisonment of the women.

One of the sex workers, known as ‘Victoria’ on her online profile, told the court that Mr Doolan grabbed her by the arms and pushed her onto the bed after she refused to give him oral sex without a condom or to have sex without a condom. She also said he had touched her breasts, vagina and bum without consent.

“He asked me for a blowjob without a condom. I said no. He angry. He asked for sex without a condom too. I said ‘nothing without a condom’. In my advertisement I say that I don’t do service without a condom. He knows that,” she told the court in her evidence. The incident occurred in a Killarney apartment in May 2020.

Mr Doolan denied doing anything to the woman in garda interviews

"I never asked a woman for a blowjob because I don't do them, I may have asked for sex without a condom,” he said.

He said he was ‘mixed up’ about whether or not he went to see 'Victoria’, but he conceded that he may have phoned her but “nothing happened with that woman”.

He said she was telling lies in relation to pushing her onto the bed.

"That is not John Doolan, he doesn’t do things like that,” he told gardaí. He further denied trapping, grabbing or touching the woman inappropriately.

Garda interviews also revealed that Mr Doolan lives with his mother (74), and they share a navy-blue Opel Astra car. He farms 20 acres in Kilcummin. The land has been in his family for generations.

When gardaí arrived at the home he shares with his mother, she asked him what this was about, and he informed her it was about escorts he went to see, adding that "one was falsely accusing” him.

Mr Doolan also denied the allegations made by the sex worker in Tralee, the first of the two alleged incidents, and said he had asked for his money back in this case. He told gardaí that it was his car in the apartment block, as seen on CCTV, and that he had gone to the apartment, but he said nothing happened.

"I went to have an intimate encounter with her,” he said, adding that he would have known the price before he arrived. The woman was known as ‘Hot Summer’ online, the court heard.

He said he had seen a ‘TS', a man with long hair in the apartment, and he didn't want to be in an apartment with a man and a lady. Under further questioning, he said he believed a pimp was in the nearby apartment watching him, and he wanted to leave.

He said the woman was angry with him for asking for his money back, and he said there was no sex or assault, nor was he forceful. He said he did not stop her leaving the room.

"Nothing happened,” he said.

Sentencing has been adjourned to this Thursday, March 16.