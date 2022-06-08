Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry farmer found guilty of ‘worst case of animal cruelty ever’

Kerry farmer found guilty of animal cruelty Expand

Close

Kerry farmer found guilty of animal cruelty

Kerry farmer found guilty of animal cruelty

Kerry farmer found guilty of animal cruelty

kerryman

A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of what Judge David Waters said was the “worst case of animal cruelty” he had ever encountered,

John C Casey (63), otherwise known as Christy Casey, of Crosstown, Killarney, Co Kerry had been convicted in April by Judge David Waters of ten offences at Killarney District Court following an investigation by a team of Department of Agriculture officials, headed up by vet Louis Rearden.

Privacy