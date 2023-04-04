Kerry

Kerry farmer fined after causing ‘permanent damage’ to conservation area in Gap of Dunloe

Anne Lucey

Serious and permanent damage was caused to a wet heath habitat in a remote area near the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney, after a sheep farmer brought in a heavy machine to construct a three-metre-wide track.

Tim O’Connor of Dunloe Upper, Beaufort, Killarney, has been convicted and fined €2,500 after he pleaded guilty to constructing a track with a track machine in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) at Dunloe Upper without permission.

