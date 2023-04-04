Kerry farmer fined after causing ‘permanent damage’ to conservation area in Gap of Dunloe

Serious and permanent damage was caused to a wet heath habitat in a remote area near the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney, after a sheep farmer brought in a heavy machine to construct a three-metre-wide track.

Tim O’Connor of Dunloe Upper, Beaufort, Killarney, has been convicted and fined €2,500 after he pleaded guilty to constructing a track with a track machine in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) at Dunloe Upper without permission.

Mr O’Connor had hired a track machine to carry out the work in an area between Tomies Mountain and the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney. The construction of a track with a track machine had a significant ‘adverse’ effect on the integrity of a European site, prosecution counsel Tom Rice BL said.

In December 2020 a member of the public contacted the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and said there was a track machine working in this remote and scenic part of the county.

The ranger visited the site and met Mr O’Connor. He had dealt with Mr O’Connor the previous May about turning a sod in the area.

In December of 2020 Mr O’Connor admitted using the track machine to build a track ‘so he could put fencing up’, Dr Buckley said.

He had no permission from the NPWS, the Court heard.

Summons were issued by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage on Mr O’Connor for one offence contrary to Regulation 35 (1) (9a), the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011.

In evidence, Dr Daniel Buckley, conservation ranger with the NPWS said the site in question was not inside Killarney National Park but it was part of the ‘Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and Caragh River Catchment SAC’ and protected under regulations.

The extent of the unauthorised track was 353 meters in length, three metres in width and it encompassed 0.1 hectares, the court heard.

The land would be considered ‘marginal land’ from an agricultural point of view. However it had a qualifying interest as an SAC habitat, called ‘wet heath’.

This was a peatland habitat, with a shallow peat layer, and the track machine was used to excavate a substantial amount of soil. Photographs of the damage were handed into court.

A regional ecologist with the NPWS visited and assessed the damage..

There had been direct impact on the heath. There had been no previous drain on the land, but the track had now formed a drain, and water was running off the surrounding wet heath onto it, the court heard.

“The damage was permanent,” said Mr Buckley.

Dr Buckley also said Mr O’Connor maintained he was unaware permission was needed, but he did not accept that.

Pleading for mitigation, Padraig O’Connell solicitor said his client ‘has lived in the area for generations’.

“He is a sheep farmer and he believes a passageway always existed for sheep to be brought down for dipping and shearing,” Mr O’Connell said.

"Generations of his family have lived in Dunloe, sheep farming. He has lost out considerably in the context of grants; these have been frozen.’

Judge Waters indicated a substantial fine was appropriate. But for the plea of guilty, and the absence of previous convictions, he would consider a custodial sentence, he said.

“There is an element of brazenness and brass neck. Serious damage was caused,” Judge Waters said.