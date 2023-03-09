Kerry farmer denies assaulting sex workers, says it’s not something he’d do

A Kilcummin farmer charged with the sexual assault and assault of two sex workers denied the allegations and told Gardaí he did not do anything to either of the sex workers.

During several interviews with investigating gardaí from the National Garda Protected Services Bureau, John Doolan admitted that a number on the sex workers’ phones was his number, but he denied claims by the both of them that he had touched them inappropriately or assaulted them.

Garda investigations confirmed that the number on the sex worker’s phones was registered to John Doolan.

John Doolan (49) of Cockhill, Kilcummin, is on trial for six charges. Three charges are for the sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment of a sex worker at her Killarney apartment in May 2020. The other charges are for the sexual assault, assault and false imprisonment of a separate woman, also a sex worker, at a Tralee apartment in March 2020.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in on Monday, March 6, and evidence began on Tuesday, March 7. The two sex workers gave evidence on Tuesday, and on Wednesday garda interviews were read into evidence. Mr Doolan was questioned about the alleged attacks on the two Brazilian sex workers.

One of the sex workers, known as ‘Victoria’ on her online profile, told the court that Mr Doolan grabbed her by the arms and pushed her onto the bed after she refused to give him oral sex without a condom or to have sex without a condom. She also said he had touched her breasts, vagina and bum without consent.

“He asked me for a blowjob without a condom. I said no. He angry. He asked for sex without a condom too. I said ‘nothing without a condom’. In my advertisement I say that I don’t do service without a condom. He knows that,” she told the court in her evidence. This alleged incident occurred in a Killarney apartment in May 2020.

She said they agreed on a price of €80 for a half-hour’s service, with a condom. She said this agreement was made on the phone.

Mr Doolan denied doing anything to the woman in garda interviews

"I never asked a woman for a blowjob because I don't do them, I may have asked for sex without a condom,” he said.

He said he was ‘mixed up’ about whether or not he went to see 'Victoria’, but he conceded that he may have rang her but “nothing happened with that woman”.

He said she was telling lies in relation to pushing her onto the bed.

"That is not John Doolan, he doesn’t do things like that,” he told gardaí. He further denied trapping, grabbing or touching the woman inappropriately.

Garda interviews also revealed that Mr Doolan lives with his mother (74) and they share an Opel Astra navy-blue car between them. He farms 20 acres in Kilcummin that has been in his family for generations.

When gardaí arrived at the home he shares with his mother, she asked him what this was about, and he informed her it was about escorts he went to see, adding that "one was falsely accusing him.”

Mr Doolan also denied the allegations made by the sex worker in Tralee, the first of the two alleged incidents, and said he had asked for his money back in this case. He told gardaí that it was his car in the apartment block and that he had gone to the apartment, but he said nothing happened.

"I went to have an intimate encounter with her,” he said adding that he would have known the price before he arrived. The woman was known as ‘Hot Summer’ online, the court heard.

He said he had seen a ‘TS', a man with long hair in the apartment, and he didn't want to be in an apartment with a man and a lady. Under further questioning, he said believed a pimp was in the nearby apartment watching him, and he wanted to leave.

He said she was angry with him for asking for his money back, and he was said there was no sex or assault, nor was he forceful. He said he did not stop her leaving the room.

"Nothing happened,” he said.

He conceded that he may have asked for sex without a condom but not oral sex. Her refusal and the presence of a man made him leave.

The trial continues.