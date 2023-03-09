Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry farmer denies assaulting sex workers, says it’s not something he’d do

John Doolan pictured on his way out of Tralee Court House on Tuesday, March 7. Expand

Close

John Doolan pictured on his way out of Tralee Court House on Tuesday, March 7.

John Doolan pictured on his way out of Tralee Court House on Tuesday, March 7.

John Doolan pictured on his way out of Tralee Court House on Tuesday, March 7.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Kilcummin farmer charged with the sexual assault and assault of two sex workers denied the allegations and told Gardaí he did not do anything to either of the sex workers.

During several interviews with investigating gardaí from the National Garda Protected Services Bureau, John Doolan admitted that a number on the sex workers’ phones was his number, but he denied claims by the both of them that he had touched them inappropriately or assaulted them.  

Privacy