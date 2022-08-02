Kerry fans ignore the rain to welcome ladies home after epic Croke Park battle

Oisin, Fionn, Adam, Cian and Zach Houlihan from Killorglin, supporters of Kerry player Emma Foley, pictured at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
Faces in the crowd at the Kerry Ladies Homecoming on Monday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
l-r Celina Coffey, Ann Holland, Geraldine Murphy, Mary Jo Curran waiting for Kerry Laddies Team to arrive at Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
The Spirit of Kerry: Carmel Quilter-O'Neill, Tralee and Lixnaw was in Castleisland on Monday to welcome home the Kerry ladies team and management. Photo by John Reidy
Kerry player Danielle O’Leary signing jerseys at the Kerry Ladies Homecoming on Monday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
Thirty five minutes after the expected arrival time of 5pm the Kerry ladies team bus rounded Hartnett's Corner to a heroic and warm welcome from the huge crowd which waited in the rain for their arrival in Castleisland on Monday evening. Photo by John Reidy
Kerry supporters waiting for Kerry Ladies to arrive at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday, Photo: Tatyana McGough.
The Kerryman sports writer and Castleisland native, Dan Kearney addressing the rain-soaked crowd which turned out to greet the Kerry ladies team and management in Castleisland on Monday evening. Photo by John Reidy
Kerry Ladies team supporters from Finuge / St. Senan's, Clodagh Linnane (left) with Áine and Donnacha Quilter in Castleisland on Monday evening. Photo by John Reidy
Catheriona Doolan-Browne pictured with her children: Sonny, Jarlath, Bláithín and Sinéad waiting to greet the Kerry ladies team to Castleisland on Monday evening. Photo by John Reidy
Selina Looney Kerry Ladies Chairperson (centre) pictured with Kerry players at the Kerry Senior Ladies Homecoming at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
The crowd gathering around the rig as the Kerry ladies team and co-managers, Darragh Long and Declan Quill witness the levels of appreciation for their efforts in Castleisland on Monday evening. Photo by John Reidy
A week can be a long time in sport, and while the euphoric celebrations that greeted the Kerry men’s team may have been absent as the ladies were welcomed home on Monday, the same feeling of pride and appreciation certainly wasn’t.
They played their hearts out on Sunday against a Meath side that, in all probability, is at its peak right now.
Kerry player Danielle O’Leary signing jerseys at the Kerry Ladies Homecoming on Monday. Photo: Tatyana McGough
The blistering start to the game by Kerry is a measure of their capability, and that wonder goal by Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh is an indication of the ability of this team.
Joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long, including the backroom team, have put their heart and soul into this team over the last few years. They have started something that is far from finished. They know this.
Kerry supporters waiting for Kerry Ladies to arrive at the Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday, Photo: Tatyana McGough.
“We are honoured that the girls and the management team, who are leading us and showing the way. Sunday just didn’t work out as we would have wanted, but there will be other days and we will be with them,” she said.