Kerry family walk for 100 days : ‘It united us in a time of grieving’

L-R Breda O'Connor, Danielle O'Shea, Linda O'Sullivan, Tracy Ferris & Jessica O'Connor, five of approx 100 walkers taking part in the 100th day of walking campaign on Saturday, raising funds for the Kevin Bell Trust in remembering the late JJ O'Donoghue. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Almost 100 people turned out to remember the late JJ O'Donoghue and to mark the last day of the '100 days of walking' campaign in aid of Kevin Bell Trus. Organised by his daughter Pam Tracey (Killarney Race Course) and her sisters Grace Moran & Rachel O'Donoghue (centre), remembering JJ but also together in remembering the recent loss of their late brother Podge. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

The late JJ O'Donoghue who passed away in 2021 and his son the late Patrick 'Podge' O'Donoghue from Killarney who died this year.

Organiser Pam Tracey nee O'Donoghue briefs almost 100 walkers that turned out to do the Old Kenmare Road walk to remember her late father JJ O' Donoghue and to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Trust. The campaign began with 100 days of walking where the 100th Day saw a united front take the scenic route to Kenmare. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Getting out and exercising in fresh air can help in so many ways and for one Kerry family it has helped them during a very difficult time in their lives.

The O’Donoghue family took on the challenge of walking for 100 days to help remember their beloved father JJ O’Donoghue who tragically died suddenly while abroad in December 2021.

JJ was a well-known and respected business man in Killarney and most recently before his retirement he ran Nu-Era Health Store on Plunkett Street. He grew up in Clonkeen post office and ran a pub in Killarney for many years.

Exercise and health was important to him having completely changed his life-style from running a pub to working in health and to honour his memory his daughters decided to do this year’s 100 days of walking challenge and to raise funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. It was this charity who came to their aid to help bring their father home when he passed away in 2021.

Sisters Pam Tracey, Grace Moran and Rachel O’Donoghue together with friends and family spread across Ireland and even further afield including Dubai and London, came together to undertake the challenge together and in total 22 walkers completed the challenge over the last few months.

They started on January 5 and on April 15 finally completed the challenge with a final walk that saw friends and family come together to mark the end of the challenge as they walked the Old Kenmare Road.

"My Dad always believed in health and getting out for 15 minutes .. When Dad died we wanted to honour him and give back to the charity that helped us so we decided to d0 100 days of walking,” explained Pam this week and at the same time raise funds for the Kevin Bell repatriation fund.

"They dealth with the logistics and brought him to us within a week.”

Tragically during the challenge the family also lost their brother Padraig (Podge) O’Donoghue at just 41 years of age but despite their lost they kept going.

"It united us in a time of grieving. We lost Dad, and a cousin and then our brother. It unified our family and gave us a purpose. It was something positive out of something negative,” said Pam.

Pam said at times it was difficult to motivate yourself but their goal was a minimum of 15 minutes walking and despite snow and ice and even during the funeral of their beloved brother they continued on.

"You don’t realise how long 100 days until you are in it. It was tough in the snow and bad weather but you got in the rhythm of it. We had a WhatsApp group and that helped. Even if I didn’t have much time I would walk to get the groceries or down town,” said Pam.

Pam said she would highly recommend the challenge and it even helped change her mind-set about driving everywhere.

In total the challenge raised more than €15,000 for the charity and final call has been made for donations which can be given on https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-days-of-walking-in-aid-of-kevin-bell-trust