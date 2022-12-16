Kerry

Kerry family spend six hours stuck on Ryanair plane – ‘it was almost comical it was so bad...’

Erin Clark (far right) pictured with her partner and their two young children. Erin was speaking this week to The Kerryman about her &quot;torturous&quot; experience of being stuck on a Ryanair plane on a runway in Dubln Airport for six hours during the cold weather travel chaos there. Expand

Erin Clark (far right) pictured with her partner and their two young children. Erin was speaking this week to The Kerryman about her &quot;torturous&quot; experience of being stuck on a Ryanair plane on a runway in Dubln Airport for six hours during the cold weather travel chaos there.

Fergus Dennehy

A Kerry-based family endured what they described as a “torturous” experience at Dublin Airport earlier this month where, as a result of the Arctic weather conditions that have hit the country over the past week-and-a-half, they spent over six hours sitting on-board a Ryanair plane on the runway before eventually being allowed to get off the plane.

Erin Clark, a US native, but now living and settled in the Maharees in Castlegregory with her partner and their two young children, were supposed to be flying to Lisbon for a long-awaited family holiday when the cold weather snap stopped them in their tracks.

