Kerry family spend six hours stuck on Ryanair plane – ‘it was almost comical it was so bad...’

A Kerry-based family endured what they described as a “torturous” experience at Dublin Airport earlier this month where, as a result of the Arctic weather conditions that have hit the country over the past week-and-a-half, they spent over six hours sitting on-board a Ryanair plane on the runway before eventually being allowed to get off the plane.

Erin Clark, a US native, but now living and settled in the Maharees in Castlegregory with her partner and their two young children, were supposed to be flying to Lisbon for a long-awaited family holiday when the cold weather snap stopped them in their tracks.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week, Erin said described the situation as “almost comical it was so bad" as she said that none of the passengers aboard their flight were offered any food or water for the duration of the six hours they were left sitting there in what she said was “stifling” heat onboard.

"There were older people on the plane, there were little kids and they didn't offer us any food or water and they didn't give us any information. We literally just sat there and we were told that they [Ryanair] didn't have any stairs to get us off the plane and that there was no-one to open the door. It was almost comical it was so bad. I could have flown to the States in the amount of time we were sitting there that they didn't move us from the tarmac."

"Funnily enough because I know it was cold outside but they didn't turn on any sort of air movement until maybe half an hour before they let us off the plane so it was stifling in there. It was a pretty torturous experience overall.” she said.

"When we did eventually get off the plane, they sent us on wild goose chase around Dublin Airport. 'Oh, you're supposed to go to this line or this line' but by the time we got to the line that we were supposed to be in, I'd say it was going to be another three to four hours before we actually talked to somebody."

"We had been up since four in the morning and we'd been sitting on the plane for six hours and when we got off the plane eventually, they [Ryanair] couldn't even tell us if or when the flight was going to go. Now, I think if it had been just the two of us, my partner and myself, we would have waited around and still went but with the kids in tow, it wasn't worth it in the end and I actually don't even know if the plane did go in end because I know flights were cancelled the next day as well. It wasn't Dublin Airport Authority that was the problem, it was Ryanair," she continued.

Responding to Erin’s story, Ryanair issued the following statement to The Kerryman:

“This Dublin to Lisbon flight (09 Dec) was delayed due to severe icy conditions at Dublin Airport. Food & beverages were available to purchase while passengers awaited departure, and receipted expenses for these purchases can be claimed back on Ryanair.com. We sincerely apologise to customers for this weather related delay, which was beyond our control.”