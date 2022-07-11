Kerry family say no CCTV footage found of invaluable bag lost near Dublin Airport terminal

A Tralee mother has said that Dublin Airport has been unable to obtain CCTV footage of her missing bag, which contains four family passports and a laptop storing sensitive information about her seven-year-old daughter’s cancer journey.

Lorraine Sebestova and her family returned from a holiday to Slovakia on Wednesday, June 28. Lorraine told The Kerryman she was near arrivals at Terminal One when she last had the invaluable bag but she claims that airport staff have been unable to pinpoint the bag on CCTV footage.

The Kerryman asked Dublin Airport if the area in question is under CCTV surveillance or was under CCTV surveillance at the time the bag went missing, but an airport spokesperson did not answer these queries in its response to this newspaper. They said that while they do not generally discuss individual cases, they confirmed that they have liaised with Ms Sebestova directly in their efforts to find the bag, and while the bag has not yet been located, staff remain on the lookout.

Read More

“They contacted me last week to say they couldn’t see anything on CCTV,” Ms Sebestova claimed, adding that she fears the laptop in the black Under Armour may have been stolen. “It looks like someone has changed the password on my Microsoft account, but I can’t be sure, I’m not great with technology.

“I have tracked everything about Lily Anna [her daughter] and her cancer journey, from day one, to show her how brave and strong she was and what she had gone through, and I wanted it for her when she’s older. Everything was in there, everything that was good and not so good, her hard days, so I don’t want anyone reading it. It’s very personal to her.”

Lily Anna, who is doing well after a difficult year’s treatment, wanted to go to Disneyland for her eighth birthday this month, but the fact that her passport – as well as those of her mother; her father, Dodi; and brother, Eli – is in the missing bag has complicated those plans.

Ms Sebestova was effusive in her praise of Garda Shane Kelly of Tralee Garda Station for his help on the matter to date. Garda Kelly has contacted Gardaí in Dublin as part of the search.

“If the bag is gone, it’s gone, we can put it to bed, but we just want to know,” Lorraine said.