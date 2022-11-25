Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry family on World Cup experience so far – ‘Qatari people have been so welcoming’

Ballymac couple Rose Brosnan and her husband Michael are in Qatar with their son Ciaran visiting their daughter Aoife and have been soaking up the sights and sounds of the 2022 World Cup for the past week. Rose spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about their hugely positive experience so far and their chance encounter with legendary footballers Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker by the hotel pool...

Rose Brosnan pictured her husband Michael and their daughter Aoife and son Ciaran in Doha in Qatar for the World Cup this week. Expand
Like father, like son: Michael and Ciaran Brosnan representing Kerry at the World Cup in Qatar this week. Expand

Close

Rose Brosnan pictured her husband Michael and their daughter Aoife and son Ciaran in Doha in Qatar for the World Cup this week.

Rose Brosnan pictured her husband Michael and their daughter Aoife and son Ciaran in Doha in Qatar for the World Cup this week.

Like father, like son: Michael and Ciaran Brosnan representing Kerry at the World Cup in Qatar this week.

Like father, like son: Michael and Ciaran Brosnan representing Kerry at the World Cup in Qatar this week.

/

Rose Brosnan pictured her husband Michael and their daughter Aoife and son Ciaran in Doha in Qatar for the World Cup this week.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

For football fan’s across the globe, the quadrennial event that is the World Cup is almost universally recognized as the greatest show on earth and although Qatar is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, controversial tournaments in recent memory for a myriad of reasons, that has not stopped fans from around the the world flocking to the gulf state country to enjoy it.

Amongst the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance over the past opening week of the tournament have been the Brosnan family from Ballymac who arrived last weekend and have taken in numerous matches so far, including the contender for biggest World Cup upset ever, Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina last Tuesday.

Privacy