Kerry family on World Cup experience so far – ‘Qatari people have been so welcoming’

For football fan’s across the globe, the quadrennial event that is the World Cup is almost universally recognized as the greatest show on earth and although Qatar is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, controversial tournaments in recent memory for a myriad of reasons, that has not stopped fans from around the the world flocking to the gulf state country to enjoy it.

Amongst the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance over the past opening week of the tournament have been the Brosnan family from Ballymac who arrived last weekend and have taken in numerous matches so far, including the contender for biggest World Cup upset ever, Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina last Tuesday.

Rose has been speaking with The Kerryman this week about her and family’s, in her own words, “100 percent positive” experience so far in Qatar.

"It's been fantastic, absolutely brilliant. The organisation, everything here is amazing. Everywhere that we've been, the atmosphere has been brilliant. We've gone to a few malls and the crowds just come in and the atmosphere is electric,” she said.

"I've seen no negatives at all. Everything has been 100 percent positive for us. We've seen nothing negative at all. The Qatari people have been so welcoming. You are walking through the metro station and they are all welcoming you and giving you directions to where you need to go, it's been amazing and so, so positive,” she continued.

"You just get on the metro and it takes you to all the stadiums, it's amazing. I've never seen anything like the organisation. You just get off the metro and they have buses lined up to take you to the stadium and the process is just so smooth, it's unreal. When you go to a game, they [organisers] give out the flags so we're going around with two or three flags at a time so we don't know who to support," she laughed.

Speaking of matches, Rose and her family were at arguably one of the games of the tournament so far, in terms of upsets at least, in Argentina vs Saudi Arabia and it was an experience that she described as "absolutely fantastic".

"It was a huge match to be at. The atmosphere in the stadium was massive, especially after I think was three Argentina had the goals ruled out for offside. Everyone was just in shock at the result because obviously, Argentina were the heavy favourites to win so to see Saudi Arabia take it. It was a massive upset. All the Saudis just went absolutely wild," she said.

In the photos Rose sent on to us from the holiday, in true Kerry fashion, her husband Michael is sporting the famous green and gold jersey and Rose said that he is representing his native county proud on the world stage.

"Oh absolutely he is [wearing it]. They are going to the England and USA game tonight [Friday] so they're going to be wearing the Kerry jerseys to that now,” she laughed, adding that people should keep an eye out on the TV tonight in case he’s spotted in the crowd.

On the lack of the widespread selling of alcohol outside of the designated fan zones, Rose said that this was actually bit of a plus purely on safety grounds when it comes walking home at night.

!We went to one [a fan zone] last night [Thursday] and again, it was fantastic. It was organised brilliantly,” she said.

"It's actually okay. There's nobody out on the street drunk or anything like that, it feels very safe. One of the girls left us last night and I said to my daughter, 'is she okay to walk home on her own?' and my daughter just said not to worry about it one bit. They say that they are able to go out, walk alone and that they feel 100 percent safe. I suppose removing drink from the situation, it does remove that little bit of element of danger. We feel 100 percent safe.” she said.

To cap off what she described as a great family holiday so far, she said her husband was over the moon to spot football legends Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker at their hotel pool one morning.

"Where we are staying, there's a pool. So went down one day and sure I wouldn't know Rio Ferdinand at all at all but I'd know Gary Lineker as he'd be more of my vintage, but my husband just said to me, 'That's Rio Ferdinand over there' and I just said 'okay...who is he?' she laughed.

"There was a few more with him like Gary Lineker and others and they were all just discussing football and obviously Mike got up and said 'look, I have to get a photo with them, this is the opportunity of a lifetime'. So he went over and they were so good about it, the stood in for the photos and everything, it was amazing. They were so relaxed, just sitting by the pool," she said.