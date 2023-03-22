Kerry family honour Beaufort man’s Civil War sacrifice – ‘They left his dead body at the crossroads’

Relatives of IRA volunteer John Kevins gathered at The Beaufort Bar on Friday to remember his tragic death a century ago during the bitter civil war conflict that swept Kerry.

John’s death is shrouded in mystery, and his relatives believe he was severely mistreated after being wounded in an ambush.

A native of Beaufort, John had fought in the British Army during WWI, when he was stood down due to injuries he sustained in 1916. He later returned to Ireland and joined the anti-Treaty side as tensions increased.

John initially served as a commander in the South Kerry police force – set up along with Republican Courts to counter the administrative systems put in place by the burgeoning Free State Government.

On March 15, 1923, John and his Company were hiding in a dug out in the surrounding mountains. Late that evening, John returned to the village at Carnahone, just outside Beaufort, to buy cigarettes.

Read More

Michael Stanley Bishop was the Free State officer in charge who cornered John and wounded him with a point-blank shot that shattered his shoulder. John staggered into the nearby Kissane household, where Bishop followed him, poised to offload another shot.

The second bullet narrowly missed him, and the spent cartridge landed in a baby’s cot. The man of the house then pleaded with Bishop not to kill John in his home.

It’s said that Bishop wanted John killed on the spot and rejected all medical aid for his wounds.

On a bitterly cold night, John was moved to Beaufort Barracks where, at around 6am, the Free State soldiers placed John on a cart to take him to a doctor in Killarney.

What transpired on this journey is unknown, but his relatives insist there is evidence to suggest John was ill-treated and shot again, and died at the Gap Cross near Beaufort.

“They should have taken him prisoner as he was a prisoner of war,” said John’s nephew, Frank Kevins.

“One of two things must have happened that morning: either they bayonetted John in his wound or used the butt of a riffle to ram it. There are differences in the stories over the years. They left his body at the crossroads, something the Free State soldiers did as they wanted to frighten people, to send a message,” Frank added.

A measure of the bitterness and slow healing that followed such incidents is evident in Frank’s father instructing them never to vote for Fine Gael when they were still children. But by 1934, his father had joined the Irish Army and was based in Collins Barracks in Cork and stationed for a time in Limerick.

On Friday last, the tragic circumstances of John’s death were relived through a power-point presentation as the 100th anniversary of his death nears.

A crowd of around 30 people, young and old, listened with interest as historian Tim Horgan spoke of the events of that night.

Tim also had an archive of old pictures, and it was the first-time members of the Kevins family saw the face of Michael Stanley Bishop.

“This was an appropriate place to have the gathering as it was [proprietor] Patrick O’Sullivan’s grand aunt, a nurse at the time who wanted to help the injured John, but Bishop wouldn’t allow her,” said Frank.

“The bar also backs onto Beaufort House, where John spent his final hours. It felt it was like everything coming together or had come full circle on the night,” he said.

"It was a night of pride for us as a family. The family are very proud of John. It’s especially important for the younger generation, that they know what happened,” Frank said.