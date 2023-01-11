Kerry family devastated by lightning strike fire ‘humbled’ by support

The aftermath of the horrific lightning strike and fire which hit the family home of The Fenton Toms in Muingaphuca Killorglin on Sunday morning last.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Joe Toms and his son Niall Fenton Toms outside their home in Muingaphuca Killorglin which was the scene of a horrific lightning strike in the early hours of Sunday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The rear of the house in Muingaphuca after it was hit by a lightning strike. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The community in Kerry, have rallied around a family whose home was devastated by a fire, after after a lightning strike set fire to the property’s roof and to date almost €26,000 has been raised by generous donations from across the county and country in just 24-hours.

The family were lucky to escape with their lives from the blaze, which began around 2.15am on Sunday, January 8 and caused significant damage to the picturesque property at Muingaphuca between Killorglin and Caragh Lake.

Joe Toms and his wife, Marie Fenton Toms, were at home with their son, Niall (20) and daughter, Aoife (16), when the blaze broke out and along with their two other daughters, who were not in the house at the time, are left counting the cost of the fire which not only destroyed the property but left them bereft of all their possessions.

The freak incident is believed to be the result of lightning, which blew tiles from the roof of the house and sparked the fire.

Further devastating the family the insurance will not cover the entire re-build and they are currently at an estimated loss of €75,000 due to the rising costs of remedial works.

Locals have rallied around the family, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them rebuild their family home.

Within 24 hours this fund has already raised in excess of €26,000 for the family with many wishing them well following the tragedy that has befell them.

The family have been overwhelmed by the support they have received and have paid particular thanks to all the neighbours who have done so much for them and the wider public who have done their utmost for them.

“The support and help has been truly amazing. It is so overwhelming. It is just incredible. We have got hundreds of messages of support,” said Joe. He paid thanks to all the neighbours who have helped out including Brendan and Angela Moriarty; Lyn and Mike Fenton; and Dr Mulligan.”

In a further update following hundreds of donations they said they are ‘humbled’ by the support.

"They are in awe of people's generosity and are extremely grateful," they said in a post

Intermediate School Killorglin has also helped raise funds for the family. Aoife attends the Killorglin secondary school and the school community and the community in Killorglin are also offering their support.

The GoFundMe is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/killorglin-family-fentontoms-lost-their-home?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer-andr&utm_term=undefine