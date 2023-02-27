Kerry family calls for Departments to back ‘#TakeOnePiece’ beach litter campaign

Regular clean-ups at Rossbeigh Beach have triggered an idea that a Killorglin resident feels could have a hugely positive impact on Ireland’s environment, if it gained national traction.

What’s more, John Curran feels that State Departments should back his call for every beachgoer to take just one piece of rubbish away after a trip to the beach. He thinks that if the message gets out there, hundred of tonnes of rubbish could be removed from beaches throughout Ireland – with very little effort and at very little cost.

John explained that he and his family have undertaken weekend beach cleans at Rossbeigh since last autumn, and they’re astounded at the amount of material they collect. He said it’s an issue for beaches all along the west coast.

“A lot of the beaches along the west coast are clean and lovely at first glance, which is great,” he told The Kerryman. “But if you focus and really look, you’ll find plastic. Our beaches are covered in plastic.

“In an hour, we could fill a black bin bag. You’ll get the odd bigger item, like a plastic bucket or a shoe, but most of it is small things: bits of rope, fish net, bottle tops, innocuous everyday things.

“And this could be over a really small area. If you had 100 people and spent a whole day, you could gather a huge amount of stuff.

“What I want to do is get a campaign going, #TakeOnePiece. My view is that a huge number of Irish people go for a walk or a swim on our beaches every day of the week, especially weekends, and more people will be getting out as the weather improves after spring. If everyone who went to the beach took just one piece of plastic home, it would make an enormous difference.”

John said he attempted to bring his idea to the attention of Environment Minister Eamon Ryan on multiple occasions on social media but has not received a response. Recently, he also tried to get the attention of Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue on social media as he feels the marine sector is responsible for a large volume of what’s found on the country’s beaches.

He said he has spoken to Deputy Michael Healy-Rae and felt the TD was generally supportive, but Mr Curran is hopeful of more support from Deputy Healy-Rae going forward. While John usually carries out his weekend clean-ups with his children and wife, friends and extended family recently joined in while on a visit to Rossbeigh. He said they enjoyed the experience, and this makes John more confident that his idea could take off with the right backing.

“Could you imagine how much plastic Irish families could remove from our beaches during the summer?” he said. “Hundreds of tonnes of it. It’s totally do-able.”

A Department of Environment, Climate, and Communications said marine litter is a matter for the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

On non-marine litter, The Department said it provided €750,000 to local authorities under the anti-litter and anti-graffiti awareness scheme. Funding is also provided to various anti-litter initiatives. They also pointed to recently enacted legislative changes that the spokesperson said will support anti-litter efforts.

The response did not outline whether the Department would or wouldn’t support John’s campaign.

The Kerryman has also approached the Housing and Marine Departments for comment.

