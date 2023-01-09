Kerry expected to have largest drop in house prices in 2023

The largest drop in house prices in 2023 is expected in Kerry, Real Estate Alliance (REA) has predicted.

It follows on from a 2.5-per-cent drop in prices during the final quarter of 2022, a decrease second largest only to Mayo, where prices tumbled by 2.6 per cent.

REA’s quarterly survey released today focuses on the sale prices of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi-detached house, which the surveyors say gives an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market. While Kerry house prices saw a significant fall in late 2022, the average three-bed semi in the county costs €292,500, an 11-per-cent jump on the average price one year previously, €263,000. The current average price in Kerry is roughly in line with the national average.

REA’s predictions for 2023 forecast a five-per-cent drop in house prices in Kerry, with Clare being the only other county where such a sharp drop is expected. House prices are expected to rise, meanwhile, in most counties over the next 12 months.

“The market has slowed with the number of viewings down 30 per cent,” said Donal Culloty of Killarney-based REA Coyne and Culloty. “House prices have softened a small bit but are still selling.”

As Mr Culloty has warned consistently when speaking to The Kerryman, however, a lack of new buildings continues to cause headaches in the county.

“There still is a huge demand problem as no new developments are commencing due to high land prices and the cost of construction,” he said. “The housing problem is now at crisis level and only going to get worse. We need new properties to be built.”

REA has attributed the significant fall in Kerry property prices over the past three months to rising mortgage interest rates and an increase in the cost of living. First-time buyers accounted for 35 per cent of the market in Kerry during quarter four, and the same percentage of sales came from outside the county.

Prices in Killarney fell by almost 2.8 per cent over the period to €350,000, with Tralee prices falling by two per cent to €235,000. The average time taken to sell in Kerry during the quarter was eight weeks, up from six weeks the quarter before.