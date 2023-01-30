Kerry ETB outline senior cycle reform at national principals and deputy principals conference in Sligo

Kerry ETB Director of Schools Ann O’Dwyer pictured at the ETBI Principals & Deputy Principals Conference in Sligo.

A focus on peer-based learning, student voice, well-being, and increased use of ongoing assessment as key elements of the Leaving Certificate were highlighted by Kerry ETB at a two-day Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) conference in Sligo.

The issues considered were key elements of reform demanded by societal changes and ongoing research with contributions from some of 270 principals and deputy principals from Ireland’s sixteen ETBs.

Keynote speaker Professor Tom Collins said cognitive learning is being increasingly displaced by other agents and media, including artificial intelligence.

He said teachers and students need to enter a new relationship of ‘peer-based exploration’ and co-learning.

“It will herald a heightened direction in schooling around mental health, well-being, social learning and ethical development among students,” Prof Collins stated.

A presentation and discussion on redeveloping the Senior Cycle with a focus on “equity and excellence for all” was led by Department of Education officials.

Discussed was the core values of trust and equity developed over 100 years through the Leaving Certificate.

The changes will provide a focus on student voice and engagement as well as introducing a variety of different assessment events that will afford students new opportunities to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

During the conference session, principals and deputy principals were invited by the Department to give feedback on the challenges and supports required by schools to implement reforms.

“When was the last time any of us picked up a pen and wrote for three hours on seven different occasions in a fortnight?” said Paul Fields, ETBI Director of Schools with regards to the current Leaving Cert structure.

He stressed a need to look more creatively at assessments with professional development for teachers, students, and flexible teaching methodologies.