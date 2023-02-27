Kerry ETB celebrate decade of growth – ‘Provision of education and training opportunities is very important’

Students from across Kerry Education and Training Board. L/R Dáithí Laing student at Two Mile Community National School, Amy Healy student at Killarney Community College, Lia Constable Youthreach learner, Conor Agnew Kerry College learner and Judy Leen further education and training learner.

Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) are participating in the celebrations for the anniversary of the establishment of the Education and Training Board nationally in 2013. The week-long event celebrates the growth and development of the sector.

Kerry ETB, employing over 1300 staff, provide education and opportunities for over 15,000 learners annually from their 37 locations in the county, including primary, post-primary and further education and training.

The inaugural ETB Week (27 February to 3 March) will culminate in ETB Day on Thursday, 2 March and will see Kerry ETB and other education and training boards around the country host events across their schools, offices and centres.

The first ETB Excellence Awards in Croke Park will also take place on 2 March and will be hosted by RTE’s Ray Kennedy.

Kerry ETB is delighted to have been short-listed for two awards on the day. The Bright Mind App has been short-listed for the Equality Award. The App was developed by two transition-year students from Castleisland Community College. Under the

Excellence in Education category, the Universal Design Learning (UDL) Project has been short-listed.

UDL is a set of principles for curriculum development that give all individuals equal opportunities to learn, including Students with Disabilities.

Complementing the national activities, Kerry ETB has a range of events planned locally, including the Radio Kerry's Talkabout show with Deirdre Walsh on Monday, 27 February.

Students will launch the ETBI Patrons’ Framework on Ethos to Kerry ETB Board members on Tuesday, addressing how the Patrons Framework benefits their daily lives in school.

There will be various activities across Kerry ETB schools during the week, including an ethos treasure hunt, art competitions and quizzes.

To complete the week on Friday, ETB Day staff coffee mornings, in aid of BUMBLEance, are being organised at local schools, centres, campuses and offices.

In welcoming the week’s events, Cllr Jim Finucane, Chairperson of Kerry ETB, said:

“We have since grown and currently provide education to over 15,000 annual learners, with the scope of our services expanded significantly,” said Cllr Finucane.

"We now have 3 community national schools, eight post-primary schools, five Kerry College Campuses, five further education and training centres and a very extensive range of youth, further education and training centres and community education services across the county," Cllr Finucane added.

Kerry ETB CEO Colm McEvoy added that ETB Week, led by ETBI, gives people a chance to reflect on the development of the organisation over the past ten years.

“The provision of our education and training opportunities is very important. As a county-based organisation, we fully recognise the potential of our provision to enrich and change lives, create opportunities for people, and enhance our communities,” said Mr McEvoy.

"We look forward to continuing our journey into the future. Creating and promoting the development of a lifelong learning society in Kerry. So that all who live there have access to the education and training required to fulfil their potential and to meet their personal, social, cultural, economic and civic needs," he added.