Kerry delegation represent the county in US during St Patrick’s Day celebrations

At the launch of the America Ireland Chamber Report 20243 in Ireland House, New York Photo shows (l to r) John Griffin, Kerry County Council, Ms, Helena Nolan, Consul General of Ireland, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Kerry County Council, Tanaiste & Minister for Foreign Affairs, Michel Martin TD, Cllr. John Francis Flynn, Mayor of Kerry and Christy O'Connor. Director of Services, Kerry County Council.

Mayor of Kerry John Francis Flynn with the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, the Director of Services, Christy O’Connor, and the Tourism Officer, John Griffin outside St Patrick's Cathedral in NY on St Patrick's Day.

Members of Kerry County Council’s executive and the Mayor of Kerry John Francis Flynn have reported a successful visit to New York as part of the recent St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The priority of the visit was to meet with representatives of Kerry’s American diaspora and to strengthen links between the US and Kerry in terms of business and tourism.

The Mayor was accompanied by the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, the Director of Services, Christy O’Connor, and the Tourism Officer, John Griffin.

During their visit, the Kerry delegation met with senior management of IDA Ireland and Tourism Ireland North America, and attended the launch by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Michaél Martin, of the American Ireland Business Chamber’s Report for 2023.

Among the public engagements was a visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where the Mayor of Kerry paid his respects at the memorial commemorating the 2,996 people who died in the attacks 22 years ago.

Prior to the visit, Mayor Flynn said he intended to recognise the contribution of the GAA to Kerry immigrants in New York.

While there, he welcomed the announcement of Government support of €500,000 for the redevelopment of Gaelic Park in The Bronx, which continues to have strong Kerry associations.

Underscoring the Kerry connection, Mayor Flynn acknowledged that the redevelopment project is being led by Tarbert native Joan Henchy, Chairperson of New York GAA.

Ms Henchy was born in Yonkers, New York, but raised in Tarbert. Speaking to the Kerry County Council delegation, she said the works would secure the future of Gaelic Park.

Two million dollars have already been raised or committed, and with the Government funding, she is confident that the project could be completed by the centenary of Gaelic Park in 2026.

Gaelic Park, which was purchased by the New York GAA in 1926, has long had Kerry links: John Kerry O’Donnell from West Kerry was involved in the association for 50 years from 1941, while Ms Henchy’s father, former Senator Dan Kiely, was very involved in Gaelic Park when he was based in New York.

The delegates attended Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dalton, on St Patrick’s Day before taking part in the famous parade down 5th Avenue with Patrice Buckley, President of the New York Kerry Association.

During her visit to Philadelphia and New York, Minister for Education Norma Foley highlighted the importance of Ireland’s partnership and trade links with the US.

Minister Foley attended the Ireland Day Leadership Breakfast at the New York Stock Exchange where she met with Special Envoy Joe Kennedy and Congressman Richie Neal.

In Philadelphia, the Minister represented Ireland at the St Patrick’s Day parade, and at round-table discussions on Irish-US education and sports and culture initiatives.

The Minister said she was ‘truly honoured’ to represent Ireland and the Government at the celebrations.

“Throughout my visit I was struck by the place the homeland of Ireland holds for many first- and second-generation Irish immigrants now settled in America,” she said.

“As we move ever closer to a global community, the bonds of friendship that tie the Irish American communities together have never been stronger and it remains a key objective of this Government to foster, and nurture this,” the Minister added.