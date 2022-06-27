Kerry crime rates returning to pre Covid levels

CRIME levels across the county are returning to pre Covid levels as the country gradually returns to normality in the wake of the pandemic.

Up to date crime figures for the first five months of the year – from January 1 to May 31 – were provided to members at the latest meeting of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee which was held on Friday.

The Kerry Division crime figures which were outlined by Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster showed that all categories of crime have experienced a sharp rise since last year.

However it should be noted that, rather than revealing a massive rise in crime, the figures compare to a period when the county was under strict lock-down and crime levels were at a record low across the entire State.

As such the new figures reflect a return to typical crime levels rather than an unusual increase.

According to the garda figures for 2022 in Kerry so far property crime is up 26 per cent on last year.

Crimes against the person are up 51 per cent year on year; criminal damage and public order offences have increased by 54 per cent and drugs and offensive weapons offences are up 178 per cent.

A more detailed breakdown of the figures showed that the number of serious assaults have risen from 29 last year (and 43 in 2020) to 78 to date in 2022, that represents an increase of 149 per cent year on year.

Minor assault figures also increased sharply, going from 127 last year to 196 in 2022.

On foot of a question from Cllr Michael Cahill – who had asked what proportion of the assault cases were drink and drug related – Chief Supt Foster said that a significant number of the assault offences detailed in the figures were alcohol related and linked to the reopening of the hospitality industry.

“Most would be linked to the night-time economy. I don’t have exact statistics, but based on my knowledge that would be the case,” she said.

The impact of the reopening of the hospitality sector can also be seen in the public order and criminal damage statistics.

Criminal damage offences are up 44 per cent, from 120 to 173, in the last year while public order offences increased by 48 per cent from 149 to 220.

Incidents of public drunkenness were up by 79 per cent from 110 to 197 in the same period.

Drink driving offences have also risen sharply – something Chief Supt Foster singled out as a particular concern even in the face of the increase coming on foot of low base figure – rising from 61 last year to 111 in 2022, an increase of 82 per cent.

In terms of drug offences while personal possession offence rates have increased on 2021 – by 28 per cent – incidents of dealing have actually fallen by 15 per cent.

However, drug crime rates remain broadly in line with figures for 2020.

Referring to the type of drugs being encountered by gardaí Chief Supt Foster said her officers were encountering “a lot more use of cocaine”.

“I don’t think we’re quite back at pre Covid levels (of general crime) but we’re getting there,” Chief Supt Forster said.