Kerry Creamery Experience host successful Christmas Markets

Jessica, Marie,Eamon, Amber Donelly and Caitlin Corkery pictured at the Christmas Market at The Kerry Creamery Experience in Listry on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Curran and the O'Connell families pictured with Clodagh and Garry Flynn of flower cart pictured at the Christmas Market at The Kerry Creamery Experience in Listry on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Annette Garland, Kate Sheehan, Nonie and JJ O'Shea pictured at at the Christmas Market at The Kerry Creamery Experience in Listry on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michelle, Grace, Conor and Kate Dumigan pictured at the Christmas Market at The Kerry Creamery Experience in Listry on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The Kerry Creamery Experience is a unique place where the past is preserved and memories of life long-ago is cherished.

The popular Listry attraction recently held its annual Christmas Markets offering a chance for locals and visitors to join in and celebrate the time of year.

It’s the second year of this festive treat, which is growing in popularity with a huge variety of stalls selling wares from artisans in the locality. The Garland family is delighted with the success of the markets.

They remain dedicated to broadening the creamery experience for people, and no time of year is better than Christmas to achieve this. Families wrapped up to enjoy the event which was held over two weekends.

“There was a great turnout with a fabulous collection of goods on display. It was really great to see people supporting these local vendors,” said Annette Garland.

The Kerry Creamery Experience is constantly churning out new ways to deliver what is an old way of life. The addition of Christmas Markets is a way of extending the visitor experience.

“The creamery was a very important part of rural life and was central to life in Listry. We are very lucky that we get such fantastic support from people. There has been a huge response to the markets and the social aspect it creates.

"Everyone that was there said they enjoyed the atmosphere, that’s what is important to us,” Annette added.