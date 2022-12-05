Kerry crash victim Marie Murphy was ‘an adoring aunt’, a talented Kerry footballer and community stalwart

Tributes flowed for the late Marie Murphy at her Funeral Mass on Monday as the community gathered to say goodbye to the well-known Killarney woman.

Marie (63) from Aughacureen, tragically died in a crash crash last week on Rock Road in Killarney - just a week before she was due to fly to Budapest for a short holiday.

Her love of travel and her trips to Russia and China were recalled at her Funeral Mass. So too was her prowess on the football field and in athletics in her early days.

“She was a gifted athlete in her younger days, she won the Daniel Coffey Memorial Cup and was outstanding in Community Games,” said Parish Priest of Fossa Fr Niall Geaney.

He also spoke about her talent at football as a member of the Kerry Ladies team – Marie was on the the first ever Kerry team to claim the All-Ireland and a member of the team that won several titles in-a-row. This love of sport continued even after her playing days as she was a huge supporter of her local club Fossa and would often text family giving commentary on the games as they were talking place.

Her love of community also extended to her involvement in Fossa Historical Society and their impressive book ‘Fossa and Aghadoe’ was presented as a symbol of her life at Mass on Monday. So too was a Kerry Ladies jersey to mark Marie’s love of sports.

"She excelled at football and athletics,” said her niece Abigail and, in a moving tribute, the congregation was told that she was quiet and personal but had achieved so much including getting her MA and that back in college she was ahead of her time, predicting that people would eventually work from home.

Marie worked as an instructor in FÁS and was a talented graphic designer but more recently worked in the family business Killarney Waste Disposal (KWD).

Marie was much loved by her family and is a huge loss to all, not least her nieces and nephews as the adoring aunt and would always offer her family some stew when they would come into the house, a tradition passed down from her mother, Noreen, the congregation heard.

Marie brought great blessing and joy to her family and friends, she had amazing friends that played a huge part in her life - a life that was tragically cut short,” Fr Geaney added.

Marie was laid to rest in Aghadoe Cemetery following Mass in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday.

She is sadly missed by her brothers Con, Seamus and Seán, sisters-in-law Breda, Gennie and Anna, her nieces Shauna, Amy, Kate and Abigail, nephews John, Jack, Luke and the late Seamus Óg.

Meanwhile, gardai are continuing their investigations into the single-vehicle collision in which Marie lost her life. The car is understood to have been travelling from the Tralee direction towards Killarney when it crossed over the roundabout at the Reeks Gateway before hitting a tree next to St Columbanus’ home.

Road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday and who have camera footage – including dash-cam – are asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.