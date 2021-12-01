Kerry COVID testing centre at full capacity

There are no plans currently to open a second COVID-19 testing centre in Kerry – even though those who potentially have the virus have often had to wait 48 hours for an appointment in recent days as the test centre reaches capacity.

On Tuesday morning, there were no appointments available at the Ballymullen COVID-testing centre – which covers the entire county – for either Tuesday or Wednesday, meaning that anyone urgently needing a test cannot get one for the coming days.

The HSE have conceded that the test centre is at capacity but have no plans to open a pop-up centre.

“We are doing everything possible to provide extra appointments, and we are now carrying out in excess of 2,600 tests in this region every day,” the HSE said.

“We are still aiming to provide tests within 24 to 36 hours. All testing centres across Cork and Kerry are working at capacity, and overall testing capacity and demand in Kerry is kept under constant review.

“The opening of pop-up testing is reviewed nationally on a daily basis, and areas are prioritised based on need and available resources.”

Cllr Mikey Sheehy, who is a member of the Southern Regional Health Forum, said that national testing capacity must be addressed.

He added that it is ‘concerning’ there is only one test centre to cover the entire county, and he will advocate for an expansion of testing services by the HSE and the addition of pop-up test centres.

“Quick and equitable access to testing needs to be a key focus for the HSE as we make every effort to contain virus transmissions…expansion of the Tralee site and the addition of another site will only come if the national testing capacity issue is addressed,” the Fianna Fáil Councillor said.

While cases are currently below the national average across the county, the virus is still very prevalent across Kerry with 1,583 cases detected in a 14-day period up to last Sunday, November 28 – the date up to which the most recent figures are available.

There were 694 cases in the seven-day period up to November 28.