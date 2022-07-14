Kerry Coursing Club regain access to Ballybeggan but will continue legal fight

Brendan Nolan, Ciara Enright, Martin Enright and Thomas Ward of the Kerry Coursing Club after gaining access back into Ballybeggan Racecourse (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan).

County Kerry Coursing Club Chairman Thomas Ward has said even though its members have regained access to Ballybeggan Park after they were locked out, they will continue the legal fight regarding the sale and access of the site.

In June, club personnel tried to enter Ballybeggan Park only to discover the locks had been changed without any prior consultation.

A court injunction was taken against the Directors of Ballybeggan Park as a result.

Prior to proceedings, Kerry Coursing Club received a key to the pedestrian gate, which does not permit vehicle access.

As a result, Kerry Coursing Club issued further legal action and have since received a key to the main gate of the park.

This allows them to commence preparations for the next coursing meeting in late December.

Mr Ward informed The Kerryman that they are still without access to the bottom section of Ballybeggan Park.

“We’re still in legal consultation about obtaining the rest of the keys,” he said.

“We have access to the top of the field but not the bottom part of it. This doesn’t make sense. If we are entitled to one key, then we should be entitled to all the keys,” he said.

Ballybeggan Park has been home to County Kerry Coursing Club for the past 135 years.

It remains the largest shareholder since Ballybeggan Park was sold and ceased its association with horse racing in 2008.

Rumours that the site is in the process of being sold for development have been circulating for weeks. The legal firm understood to be handling this sale declined to comment when contacted by The Kerryman.

“Our legal people are working on this. The club is celebrating 135 years this year in Ballybeggan. We’re the biggest shareholders,” Mr Ward said.

“We have a director on the board but we were never invited to any meetings on the sale of the site,” he added.

Mr Ward explained that while access to the top of Ballybeggan Park at least enables them to prepare for their meetings on December 26, 27, and 28, not having access to all the gates remains an issue.

“Preparations take around six months of hard work. But we need access to the bottom of the field. What sense does it make giving us the keys for one gate and not the other? These are keys that we’ve always had,” he said.