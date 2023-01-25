Kerry couple recall trauma of son’s accident and how Brú Columbanus ‘gave us the space to get our heads together’

The Guerin family at their home in Kilflynn: Treasa, Ryan, Reagan and Anthony. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Life can change in an instant. The things that seem fundamentally solid and unyielding can come crashing down in seconds.

It’s a feeling the Guerin family from Kilflynn had to endure last July when they received the dreaded phone call to say their son had been in a serious accident.

Ryan spent several weeks at Cork University Hospital (CUH) as his parents Anthony and Treasa and sister, Reagan, stayed by his bedside.

Even though the 220km round trip between Cork City and Kilflynn was furthest from the family’s thoughts at the time, it was a factor made easier by the wonderful service offered by Brú Columbanus.

Described as ‘home from home’ accommodation for families of patients in Cork hospitals, the facility offered Anthony and Treasa a place to stay so they could be with Ryan during those crucial first few weeks. They at least had a temporary home, a place warm and welcoming.

Ryan is continuing in his recovery and is back in college. But his parents have never forgotten Brú Columbanus for its help during those emotionally turbulent weeks when their life was put on hold.

The facility has helped several Kerry families over the years in a similar way, which is why Anthony and Treasa were more than happy to give their support to Kilflynn City Running Group’s decision to raise money for Brú Columbanus at its event on Saturday, April 1.

“We were so delighted when they thought of our journey and wanted to raise money for Brú Columbanus,” said Treasa.

"Our story there started on July 11 when Ryan was in a very serious road traffic accident, which resulted in him spending four weeks in CUH. The hospital contacted Brú Columbanus for us. We were very lucky to be provided with a room for the duration of the time Ryan was in hospital,” she said.

“It’s described as a home from home. This is exactly what it is. It provided us with a lovely en-suite room with its own balcony. During what was a very stressful time for us, this was invaluable,” Treasa said.

Anthony said Brú Columbanus provided them with a ‘space to themselves’ where they could deal with the complexities of their trauma.

“It allowed us a tranquil space to think about things and to get our heads together. Brú Columbanus had its own kitchen area and it became a place where you could meet and chat with other people who were going through a similar situation. This was a great thing to have,” he said.

The professionalism and warmth of the staff at Brú Columbanus was not lost on Anthony and Treasa during their ordeal. Knowing how much to say, and when to say it, can matter in painful circumstances.

“They [staff] are very aware of what people are going through. They are quiet but are always there to talk with if you want; it was just great to be in a place that was so understanding of the worries we were going through,” he said.

Brú Columbanus is free of charge to families should they need it. However, the facility relies on donations and fundraising to cover the associated costs.

Anthony and Treasa hope people will show their support to Kilflynn City Running Group on April 1 – and by extension support the incredibly thoughtful and necessary work of Brú Columbanus.

“We really thank them for choosing Brú Columbanus as the charity that will benefit from the run,” said Anthony.

"Naturally, we hope no one will ever need the facility. But it provides a vital service, one that is so close to the hospital. It’s literally only minutes away. This is really important for families when a loved one is ill. So please, in any way you can, support this fundraiser,” Anthony said.

For more information how you can take part in the half marathon or 10km event, visit the Kilflynn City Running Group Facebook page or click HERE.