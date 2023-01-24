Kerry couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after horrific crash in Mexican resort of Cancún

An image showing Jonathan's leg encased in pins holding his femur together. He will require pins in the leg for the rest of his life.

Jonathan Carr recovering from the aftermath of the horrific crash in Cancun in which he and his wife Vanni were badly injured.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the medical costs of a Kerry couple who received horrific injuries in a crash in the Mexican resort of Cancun in recent weeks.

Jonathan Carr, from Ballybunion, and his Mexican-native wife Vanni, were thrown from the motorbike they were riding on when a car clipped them from behind on a busy three-lane highway just before Christmas.

The couple were catapulted into an adjoining lane where they were struck by another vehicle in the horrific collision.

They suffered multiple, catastrophic injuries with medics initially fearful Vanni would not survive the aftermath of the crash. Mercifully, she emerged from a coma only in the past week, but is struggling with the effects of brain trauma and in need of extensive facial reconstruction surgery in the weeks and months ahead.

Jonathan, meanwhile, suffered even greater physical trauma in the collision with his injuries encompassing broken hands, a fractured skull, shattered knees, broken ribs and a broken femur.

Jonathan – a son of the late Ballybunion hotelier Mícheál Carr and his wife Martina – will have pins in his femur for the rest of his life.

He is facing yet another round of surgery on Monday next, and slowly recovering in an apartment belonging to friends of his wife’s family where he is under the care of a doctor and nurse who are being paid for by his family at home.

He launched a GoFundMe campaign this week in the hopes of covering some of the soaring medical costs incurred by the couple in Mexico – with a flight home on an air ambulance out of the question given the prohibitive price tag of €140,000.

People can donate by logging on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/62016197.

“We are both so lucky to still be alive,” Jonathan wrote on the GoFundMe campaign.

“God was on our side...I am hoping to raise some money for my next surgery on the 30th of January as to take financial stress off of my mother and sister,” he said, stating that his mother had already paid over €8,000 to cover his hospital expenses to date – with the nursing home care costing upwards of €500 per week.

“They are so lucky to be alive and we’re just hoping now to get Jonathan home as soon as possible,” a family member told The Kerryman.

“The next few weeks will be telling as he gets through the surgery and improves. But because his hands are broken it is very unlikely he will be in a position to even use crutches in the near future. The best case scenario could be paying for a nurse to accompany him home on a flight in time,” they said.

Their pain watching from afar is being complicated by the lack of communication with the hospital – relying on the stricken Kerry man and Vanni’s family to keep them abreast of developments. “It’s very difficult. We even had to get people to buy his medication in a pharmacy and bring it to him in hospital, that seems to be the system there as they don’t have stores of medication.”

Ireland’s Honorary Consul in Cancun Anthony Leeman was also praised by the family for his help in the aftermath of the nightmare, visiting Jonathan in hospital and doing all in his power to aid the young couple.

They also paid heartfelt thanks to the family who are providing Jonathan a bedroom ‘out of the goodness of their hearts’.