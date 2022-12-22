Kerry County Council reveal gender pay gap in new report

Premium
Women who work at Kerry County Council are paid slightly more than their male counterparts, it has been revealed in the authority's first-ever Gender Pay Group Report.
The Gender Pay Gap Information Act, 2021 requires organisations with over 250 employees to report on their Gender Pay Gap. 2022 is the first year of reporting and Kerry County Council have said they welcome the opportunity to do so.
Kerry County Council has work force of over 1,400 employees with 68% male and 32% female
According to the report shows that the median rate of pay for females is 0.80%higher than the median rate of pay for male at Kerry County Council.
While women are slightly better paid only one in three staff at Kerry County Council – both full-time and part-time – are female.
However, many high level positions in Kerry County Council in are held by women.
These include Council Chief Executive Moria Murrell and the mangers of two of the council's Municipal Districts. Niamh O’Sullivan at Tralee MD and Angela McAllen at the Killarney MD. Niamh is also Acting Director of Economic and Community Development and the County Solicitor is Rosemary Cronin.
The report notes that the council's Senior Management Team is gender balanced including 50% Males and 50% Female.
According to the report most staff are employed in what is class as general service (43%) while 34% of workers are in management and administrative positions.
The Gender Pay report also outlines measures that can effect pay disparity between genders which include working patterns and length of service.