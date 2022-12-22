Kerry

Kerry County Council reveal gender pay gap in new report

Moira Murrell Expand

Moira Murrell

Sinead Kelleher

Women who work at Kerry County Council are paid slightly more than their male counterparts, it has been revealed in the authority's first-ever Gender Pay Group Report.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act, 2021 requires organisations with over 250 employees to report on their Gender Pay Gap. 2022 is the first year of reporting and Kerry County Council have said they welcome the opportunity to do so. 

