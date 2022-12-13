Kerry County Council rebuffs claims it was unprepared for this week’s cold snap

Kerry County Council has said it expects to have enough salt for the county’s roads during this week’s cold snap, and the local authority rejected any suggestion it was ill-prepared for the icy conditions that have gripped the county.

While there was widespread praise at Monday’s full Council meeting for staff who treated the county’s roads following the onset of the cold snap, the local authority’s response did not go without criticism, some of the toughest of which came from Councillors in the northern half of the county.

During an update provided at Monday’s meeting, the Council explained that so-called priority routes, accounting for more than half of Kerry’s traffic, were receiving particularly close attention. An assessment based on forecasts took place last Friday afternoon, at which point no rain was expected between Friday and Monday morning, but rain on Friday evening and Saturday morning changed the overall picture.

The meeting heard that the Council has 1,500 tonnes of salt at its disposal, with a further 1,800 tonnes ordered. Each salt run covering priority routes requires 200 tonnes of salt, and this does not account for salting on additional routes and on footpaths and roads near town centres.

Temperatures are expected to improve at the weekend, and the Council said it believes it has enough salt to deal with what comes its way this week.

Fine Gael Councillor Mike Kennelly said that two routes in north Kerry – between Tarbert and Kilflynn; and Listowel and Abbeyfeale – had been recognised as priority routes, but he felt there had been “victimisation” of those living in more rural parts of the county’s north. He said a home helper in the Lyreacrompane area had been unable to work during the weekend due to the weather conditions.

Sinn Féin Councillor Robert Beasley said the more northern parts of north Kerry had been “completely neglected”, citing a route between Asdee and Lisselton as particularly “appalling”.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea highlighted routes in West and Mid Kerry he felt should have been prioritised, and he was sharply critical of the national response, particularly in allowing schools to remain open, a decision which drew the ire of many Councillors on Monday. Some Councillors said Counties Cork and Limerick seem to be coping better with their local responses than Kerry. Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said it was “disgraceful” that a stretch of the R571 between Kenmare and the County bounds was not prioritised.

Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said the local authority was not ill-prepared and had followed a weather plan drawn up after a previous ‘big freeze’ in 2010. She said the Council was meeting its objectives and that main routes, by and large, have remained passable.

She added that the Council has increased its capacity in terms of drivers and machinery, with seasonal drivers called back to help the effort, and she pointed to Kerry’s intensive road network, which includes 4,800 kilometres of roadway off so-called priority routes.

The Council announced on Monday that the Ballybunion-to-Listowel R553; the R556 between Tralee, Abbeydorney, Ballyduff, and Ballybunion; and the R571 from Kenmare to Lauragh would be treated that day.