Kerry County Council puts freeze on housing any further Ukrainian refugees

KERRY County Council will not be providing any further accommodation for Ukrainian refugees until such time as the Government issues national guidelines clearly setting out the role and expectations of local authorities in the area.

The Kerryman understands that this will impact plans in Listowel to house Ukrainian refugees in the old Presentation Convent.

Kerry County Council has been the main securer of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees arriving to Kerry.

But Fine Gael Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon that she been informed by the Chief Executive of the Authority Moira Murrell that this is no longer the case, pending the guidelines. The matter was communicated to her following her proposal at Council last week – in the wake of the Listowel Convent controversy – for a clear and transparent protocol in relation to any process between the Authority and private accommodation providers.

“The CE of Kerry County Council has confirmed to me there will be no further accommodation provided in Listowel, or anywhere else in the county, for Ukrainians until such time as national guidelines governing the parameters of the local authorities’ future remit in the matter have been provided.”

Cllr Thornton (FG) said she understood that this pertains to all plans underway, including the Listowel Convent.

It is understood that the Council requires clear guidance on its integrative role amid increasing worry over the massive costs it is incurring in the area.

It is not clear when the expected guidelines will issue.

Cllr Thornton continues to call for a more transparent procurement process: “There has to be a basic process in place that the Council members are made aware of any pending agreements with accommodation providers and Council...in which we would be entitled to the documentation that flows from such an agreed process.”

Meanwhile, her party colleague Cllr Mike Kennelly had a motion tabled in the Dáil through Deputy Brendan Griffin on the matter on Tuesday – asking if the Department of Integration has entered into an agreement to use the Convent building as a Direct Provision Centre.

The Kerryman understands that the only plan for the Convent is as a centre for Ukrainian refugees.

“We would welcome Ukrainians with open arms but there is a lot of fear in Listowel until such time as contracts are signed over the use of the Convent as a DP centre. The Direct Provision system doesn’t work and the Convent would be totally unsuitable as such a centre. The fear is of the unvetted and undocumented as part of a DP system there,” he said.