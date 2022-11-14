Kerry County Council get €2.5 million to assist with energy crisis but say more is needed

Kerry County Council (KCC) has confirmed it received an extra €2.5 million in funding from Government to help meet rising energy costs in 2023 but says it plans to seek further funding.

The debate was raised at Monday’s full meeting of KCC when motions of concern around the cost-of-living crisis were raised by Cllr Aoife Thornton (FG), Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen (FG), and Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (FF).

Cllr Fitzgerald called for an equitable scheme for Local Authorities to claim back money from rising energy costs to ensure no cuts to services.

All three councillors submitted near identical motions, with Cllr Thornton asking that KCC call on the Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform to provide significant additional funding to Local Authorities in 2023.

The councillors cited the ‘unprecedented levels of inflation’, rising energy and construction costs, enhanced payroll commitments, and overall impact on revenue streams such as rents and rates.

They said additional funding from Government would be crucial to maintaining essential services for the people of Kerry. The councillors welcomed the allocation of €2.5 million.

“Cuts will be felt across the organisation [KCC] in terms of reduced services and sheltered projects requiring co-funding. We need to maintain all of our core service,” said Cllr Scarteen.

In reply, KCC said it received confirmation in October from the Department of Housing, Local Authority & Heritage of a provisional allocation of Local Authority Supplementary Support totalling €2,503,746.

This is expected to meet energy costs for 2023 but KCC said the allocation, while welcome in the current economic environment of rising costs of goods, materials and services, stated it will require further support from Central Government next year.