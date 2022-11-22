Kerry County Council did not collect derelict levy in 2021

Kerry County Council failed to collect any monies from the derelict sites levy in 2021, the Kerryman can reveal.

It is one of several local authorities around the country which did not collect the derelict site levy from owners of abandoned properties around the country.

A Dáil question put to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien by Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has revealed the problem widespread across the country with the majority of local authorities collecting nothing from the owners of derelict properties in the areas in their remit last year.

Joining Kerry County Council on the list of local authorities who did not collect any monies from the levy are Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway City, Galway County, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, South Dublin, Tipperary, Waterford City and County, Wexford and Wicklow.

The response from Housing Minister said that local authorities are required to submit an annual return to my Department providing information on the operation of the Derelict Sites Act 1990 (the Act) in their functional areas. The derelict sites returns are collected in Q2 of the following year.

Minister O’Brien said he has requested local authorities to be more proactive in collecting levies, including utilising debt recovery procedures as appropriate.

He said the Housing Department continues to liaise with local authorities on the implementation of the Act with a view to improving its effectiveness and have sought initial submissions from local authorities on potential improvements to the legislative provisions and the way they are applied. My Department has now established a focused working group to progress this matter further.

Under the Act, local authorities are required to maintain a derelict sites register, which includes the name and address of each owner and occupier.

Minister O’Brien said placing sites on the derelict sites register, and collecting levies in respect of those sites, is not the sole mechanism that local authorities apply in relation to bringing sites back into use. They often engage collaboratively with property owners with a view to necessary works being undertaken to bring sites back into use while also occasionally using their powers under the Act to compulsorily acquire derelict sites.