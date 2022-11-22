Kerry

Kerry County Council did not collect derelict levy in 2021

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Kerry County Council failed to collect any monies from the derelict sites levy in 2021, the Kerryman can reveal.

It is one of several local authorities around the country which did not collect the derelict site levy from owners of abandoned properties around the country. 

Privacy