Kerry County Council CEO defends its oversight procedures following investigative report

CEO of Kerry County Council (KCC) Moira Murrell said there is ‘huge oversight’ involved in the financial and organisational running of KCC, including a strict adherence to budgetary auditing.

Ms Murrell was responding to a question by Cllr Niall O’Callaghan (Ind) at this month’s full meeting of the council regarding the RTÉ Investigates programme – Council Chamber Secrets – on accountability in local government.

RTÉ Investigates found that KCC was in breach of grant claim procedures in 2017 and 2018 when the Local Government Auditor criticised KCC for wrongly claiming grant funding from the Department of Agriculture for works that had not started or been completed.

KCC later informed the Local Government Auditor that works had been delayed due to complications in sourcing necessary materials to finish the works.

Cllr Niall O’Callaghan said that while he did not think there was any issue of irregularity in KCC, it would still, he said, ‘be nice to put it on the record’.

Ms Murrell told him that in the past five years a €2.3 billion turnaround in KCC funding had been rigorously assessed by ‘budget holders’, who are there to oversee budgetary spending with ‘a very specific authority’. In the same timeframe, KCC added a ‘compliance unit’.

Ms Murrell added that there is ‘a lot of internal checking’ at KCC to assess risk and provide an essential auditing service, and that the Local Government Audit report comes before Councillors, annually, to be discussed.

“Certainly, the issues you refer to Councillor [O’Callaghan], are in the audit report and are out there. It is public information,” she said.

Ms Murrell referenced that a report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) – a national independent oversight body for local government – was brought before the Council in February, which set out KCC’s performance.

“Our performance was very strong in that report and it’s important that oversight is there as well. In the last few years, we have had over 10 separate audits on the council from the various departments that fund us,” she said.

“There are huge oversights and rightly so. Certainly, from time to time in an organisation, things will go wrong. The important thing is, as a senior management team, we have strong government structures.

"We amend our policies and procedures where we do find issues; we have a very open relationship with the local government auditing service, and with our audit committee,” she added.

Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF) said, as one of two sitting councillors on the audit committee, he was satisfied there is ‘quite a lot of oversight’.

In its reply to the RTÉ Investigates programme, KCC said the two breaches identified were brought by management to the attention of the Local Government Auditor and have been addressed in the audit reports.

Moreover, KCC say there was no financial loss to the Council, the State, and that Council Management considered this a serious breach in procedures.