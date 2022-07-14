Kerry County Council asks people to take care as temperatures soar

With Met Éireann expecting temperatures in the high 20s and even into the 30s in parts of the country in the coming days, Kerry County Council has called on the public to be careful and responsible in the warm weather.

Director of Services John Breen has said that while people should enjoy the warm conditions, he warned that extreme heat represents a danger for people of all ages.

The council is especially keen to encourage beachgoers to be safe, particularly in the water.

“We are particularly conscious of how attractive our Blue Flag beaches [are] during periods of fine weather, but we are just reminding everyone to be very careful in the water and to swim during periods when lifeguards are on duty,” Mr Breen said.

“We would also ask beachgoers to avoid littering, to park appropriately and to respect the beach environment.”