Kerry County Council Arts Office launches brand new website

Children Taking Part in Me + the Moon's Clay Workshop at Killarney House as Part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2019. Photo by Michael G. Kenny.

Kerry County Council Arts Office this week announced the launch of their new arts website. The Arts Office team worked closely with Kerry County Council’s IT Department to create what they described as a “visually striking one-stop place for everything associated with the arts in Kerry.”

Through the new website, members of the public will be able to see the latest information on Artist Residencies, the Sliabh Luachra Music Trail, Youth Arts, Festivals & Events, Film, Public & Visual Art, Creative Ireland, Cruinniú na nÓg and Culture Night, read arts publications and find out how to contact the Arts Office.

Particularly of interest to artists, will be the Forms & Funding section with details on how to apply for the Arts Act Grant and Artist Bursaries, and the Arts Database which they can add their details to.

The External Links section has over 75 helpful links to government arts organisations, European arts organisations, national organisations representing each artform and arts venues.

Links to the Arts Office’s social media and to sign up to the fortnightly e-newsletter will also be of benefit to everyone, in order to hear about upcoming events and funding opportunities, both from Kerry County Council and from national organisations.

Accessing the website is a lot easier, as it is now an independent website, so it no longer needs to be accessed via a dropdown on the main council’s website.

The website is now live and can be accessed at https://arts.kerrycoco.ie/