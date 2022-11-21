Kerry Councillors vote in favour of budget breakdown for 2023

COVID, Ukrainian refugees, rising energy costs and inflation were listed as reasons for a €13.62 million deficit in Kerry County Council (KCC) coffers heading into 2023.

The annual Draft Budget meeting was held at County Buildings on Monday where Councillors were presented with a range of expenditure costs for the coming year.

KCC’s Draft Budget provides for an outlay of €192.56 million in 2023.

The highest income expectancy for KCC is projected to come from State sector grants for specific purposes totalling €75.59m, while €48.51m is expected from commercial rates.

Payroll costs for KCC is €83.7m, which is 43.5 per cent of its overall disbursement.

Councillors praised KCC staff for creating a detailed budget and for not imposing ‘damaging’ cuts to local services in what is a difficult economic climate.

Prior to overwhelmingly voting through the budget, Councillors complemented KCC for not increasing rates for hard-pressed businesses who are continuing to recover from COVID closures and the disruption to trade.

“I welcome this as some local authorities in the country have raised commercial rates by as high as four per cent. I want to commend this council for not raising rates, it is a pro-business decision,” said Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (FF).

KCC proposed to ‘bridge’ the €13.62 million deficit through a combination of measures that include drawing from Local Property Tax, pay and energy subventions from the Government, and additional income from commercial rates.

KCC CEO Moira Murrell spoke of the challenges and the significant shortfall due to inflationary impacts that will result in cost-containment measures being under constant review in 2023.

“Maintaining service provision is absolutely prime in this budget,” she said.

“There are significant and unavoidable costs that have had to be factored in. This will mean a tighter management of the budgets required for 2023,” said Ms Murrell.

She added that KCC reviewed its income sources to see how finance can be ‘stretched and maximised’.

Furthermore, a cap on recruitment, and the deferral of some capital works that are deemed non-essential, will also apply in 2023.

Ms Murrell said she would be updating Councillors throughout next year on budget-related matters.