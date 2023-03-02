Kerry

Kerry councillors say section of Muckross road so bad it is ‘like going on the bumper cars’

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A section of the Muckross Road, just outside Killarney, has been described as ‘embarrassing’, ‘shocking’, ‘dreadful’ and "an appalling advertisement for the Ring of Kerry road” by Killarney’s councillors, who have again called on council management to undertake works on the route.

Two motions by Cllr John O’Donoghue and Cllr Brendan Cronin, in relation to the condition of the road from Abbey Cross to Muckross House, on the N71 Ring of Kerry Road, were brought before council management at this month's Killarney Municipal Meeting. Several other motions have previously been brought by other councillors, and all agree that the route is in deplorable condition. 

