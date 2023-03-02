Kerry councillors say section of Muckross road so bad it is ‘like going on the bumper cars’

A section of the Muckross Road, just outside Killarney, has been described as ‘embarrassing’, ‘shocking’, ‘dreadful’ and "an appalling advertisement for the Ring of Kerry road” by Killarney’s councillors, who have again called on council management to undertake works on the route.

Two motions by Cllr John O’Donoghue and Cllr Brendan Cronin, in relation to the condition of the road from Abbey Cross to Muckross House, on the N71 Ring of Kerry Road, were brought before council management at this month's Killarney Municipal Meeting. Several other motions have previously been brought by other councillors, and all agree that the route is in deplorable condition.

Such is the state of the road that Cllr John O’Donoghue said it triggered memories of being on the bumpers in Birds’ Bazaar.

"There is no need for Birds, you can turn on to Abbey Cross and go on the bumpers,” he said.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said it was “an appalling advertisement for the Ring of Kerry road”: "Bus operators are saying that the buses are rattling. It is an embarrassment visually, and lethally dangerous especially for cyclists.”

He said the road is “deteriorating more and more”.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said that the road was nothing short of ‘appalling’, while Cllr Maura Healy-Rae said it was a 'dreadful’ welcome to the town of Killarney.

"Significant works need to be done in advance of the tourism season. It is dangerous in its current condition. Action needs to be taken before there is an accident," she said.

Town Engineer John Ahern said he was not disagreeing with councillors but said the road is under the remit of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), and he had highlighted the needs for work.

These works will take place in Q3, 2023, the meeting was told, but councillors said this was not soon enough and works had to be done before the summer season given the dangerous and deplorable condition of the road.

A design proposal is being drawn up by council engineers for TII, and once this is approved, works can take place, but later in 2023. The estimated costs of the work are €750,0000, the meeting heard.

Mr Ahern said that council management regularly fix the road and fill in the potholes, but an overlay is required.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae queried a full programme of works including footpaths and lighting, but Mr Ahern said it would only involve minor footpath works given the time-scale of the project. If a full improvement scheme was to be undertaken, a full public-planning process would have to be undertaken.