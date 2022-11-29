Kerry councillors defend Ukrainians as Mayor calls for ban on more refugees

Councillors in South Kerry have said that we must continue to do all we can for Ukrainian refugees amid calls by the Mayor of Kerry that the county should not take any more refugees.

Cllr John Francis Flynn put a motion before the Kenmare District Meeting calling for the council to ask that no more refugees be accepted in Kerry as services are at a crisis point.

"Kerry has done its part in the crisis, it has done more than any other county,” he said.

In his motion he asked that Kenmare Municipal District call on IPAS to ask that no more Ukrainians be sent to Kerry to be accommodated as the services here are at breaking point.

"I feel Kerry has done our part throughout this crisis in accommodating these people who have unfortunately had to flee the war. I want to highlight that all Ukrainians here are welcome, and we will continue to do what we can for them but our health services and many other services are at breaking point at present,” he said.

He also called for garda vetting on those coming to the county.

However, his counterparts hit back at the suggestion saying that we must continue to do all we can but called for more supports and more funding for services to help the county cope with the influx of refugees now living in the county. The huge increase in population has put services such as GP’s under increased pressure, the meeting was told.

However, several councillors said that care must be taken around debating this issue so as not to fall into ‘traps set by those with an agenda’.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said Ireland and Kerry's contribution to the war was to open our doors to those fleeing the war and that we should be proud of this and continue to help.

"Things are stretched yes they are but on a humane level we must do the best we can,” she said.

"No-body garda vetted the people coming to Hog's head we were delighted. We are a tourist county how much vetting goes with the thousands that come here every year. We need to tone down the language and not fall into traps laid by people with an agenda.”

Cllr Michael Cahill agreed with the sentiments and said the Ukrainians cannot be blamed for the overstretched services.

"I am concerned about this motion I have no hesitation in welcoming refugees. Services were in short supply before they ever arrived. We have to share what little we have with those worse off than us.”

"We must not get sucked into right-wing agendas. We needed to improve services before any bomb was fired in the Ukraine."

He said there was 'extremists’ on social media who are deciding who should live now.

"More services are needed for all. We must strive for better and ignore the poison and hate.”

Cllr Cahill said he is hosting Ukrainians in his guesthouse and has heard their stories and the most important thing we can do is help them.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said Kerry was ‘doing its level-best’ but that we can’t ignore that services are at a breaking point. He said it is was brilliant that Ukrainian refugees have helped communities thrive and helped save rural schools but said the increase in refugees has put services under pressure.

"It is impacting services for our own people and we don't have adequate services for them."

He said he also saw no issue for refugees for those coming from outside the Ukraine.

"We have to know who we are accommodating. I don’t think we should have an open door policy.”

He said he would support the motion by Cllr John Francis Flynn but it should be reworded slightly with councillors agreeing the motion should seek further funding for services.

Cllr John Francis Flynn said councillors couldn’t have it everyway as it wasn't fair to welcome them and have no services for them.

Council management said if councillors were to write to the Government to say they did not want any more refugees it would send the message to people in Kerry that they are not eligible for a new housing scheme for refugees launched last week seeking empty homes to be provided to house refugees.