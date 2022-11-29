Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry councillors defend Ukrainians as Mayor calls for ban on more refugees

File photo of Ukrainian Flag. Expand
Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fáil) Expand

Close

File photo of Ukrainian Flag.

File photo of Ukrainian Flag.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fáil)

Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fáil)

/

File photo of Ukrainian Flag.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Councillors in South Kerry have said that we must continue to do all we can for Ukrainian refugees amid calls by the Mayor of Kerry that the county should not take any more refugees.

Cllr John Francis Flynn put a motion before the Kenmare District Meeting calling for the council to ask that no more refugees be accepted in Kerry as services are at a crisis point. 

Privacy