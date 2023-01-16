Kerry councillor wants online portal to log requests of constituents – ‘It would be beneficial for both sides’

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy wants an online portal created to allow public representatives to log representations made on behalf of constituents.

He claims the portal would help create more transparency between Kerry County Council (KCC) and the issues raised by the public, allowing KCC to keep track of public concerns.

Cllr Sheehy tabled the motion at Monday’s full meeting of KCC saying councillors could lodge, track and view representations on behalf of constituents within all Departments and under current guidelines with immediate effect were such a portal available.

“While I understand there are concerns around GDPR issues that all councils have to tackle, I’m sure it’s a far from simplistic process…I just think it could be truly beneficial from both sides of the house,” Cllr Sheehy said.

But the proposal was treated with suspicion by some councillors who feel personal information should not be available online.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris took issue saying public representatives are privy to a lot of extremely sensitive and confidential information.

She said tracking representations online may produce a situation where people would not want their personal information shared.

“That’s not something I can support. The people who contact us in a lot of cases do so because we are the last resort,” Cllr Ferris said.

“They are sharing very confidential information so I would really like more specifics in relation to what Cllr Sheehy is proposing here,” she added.

CEO of KCC Moira Murrell said while it had made improvements in recent years around managing information, the management of GDPR is still a top priority.

KCC carries out what is known as Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), which would be implemented if the type of portal suggested by Cllr Sheehy were implemented.

“We are going to centralise [information] from a housing representations perspective. It won’t be fully online, but we will be moving carefully to an online portal. It’s centralisation is where representations can be made…this will provide better information to councillors and management,” Ms Murrell said.

However, Cllr Ferris still expressed concern, calling it a potential breach of trust. She stated how she has had information of a personal nature in the past that she was reluctant to share via email.

“I’m just concerned. We are the protectors of the data. I appreciate it [proposal] but if someone gives you information, that is the responsibility of you,” Cllr Ferris said.

Independent Cllr Sam Locke was also against the idea. He dismissed any notion of putting personal information online saying it would be problematic.

“Any information that would go on that site would have to be scrutinised and monitored,” Cllr Locke said.

“My Facebook page is dormant for years because it was hacked…new information technology can also be hacked as well,” he said.

Independent Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said what’s being sought [by Cllr Sheehy] is accountability in the process of logging representations.

“I don’t think what’s being sought here is the uploading of dates of birth and PPS numbers,” Cllr Healy-Rae said.