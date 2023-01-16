Kerry

Kerry councillor wants online portal to log requests of constituents – ‘It would be beneficial for both sides’

But concerns around people’s privacy and personal information are raised.  

Stephen Fernane

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy wants an online portal created to allow public representatives to log representations made on behalf of constituents.

He claims the portal would help create more transparency between Kerry County Council (KCC) and the issues raised by the public, allowing KCC to keep track of public concerns.

Privacy