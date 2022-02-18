Kerry councillor gets clarity on free home retrofit scheme criteria

THE Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) moved to fix an ‘oversight’ in its qualification criteria for applicants for free housing retrofits – after a Kerry councillor took it to task for the apparent sudden change.

Fine Gael Co Cllr Michael Foley had said he was very disappointed to see that the criteria for accessing free home energy upgrades under the Government’s National Retrofit Plan had changed, from houses built prior to 2006 to homes built prior to 1993.

However, he was told by the SEAI this was, in fact, an ‘oversight’ and that householders with properties built before 2006 would still be eligible – homes built before 1993 would be prioritised, he said he was informed. Cllr Foley welcomed the clarity on it.

The upgrades are fully-funded by the SEAI under the Warmer Home Scheme for householders in receipt of any of the following entitlements: Fuel allowance; Job Seekers Allowance; Working Family Payment; One-Parent Family Payment; Domiciliary Care Allowance; Carers Allowance; Disability Allowance for over six months with a child under seven.

With the retrofit plan provisions coming into effect from this month, Cllr Foley had queried the sudden change in the key criterion relating to the date of the home build.

Cllr Foley had said on Thursday: “I am very disappointed following the recent announcement of the Government’s National Retrofit Plan that one of the criteria for the Free Energy Upgrade Scheme or Warmer Home Scheme has changed. Previously a house built prior to 2006 qualified but now this is only for houses built prior to 1993, which comes into effect to new applications after February 8, 2022.”

"With the increasing energy costs, insulating one’s house would give some help to the most vulnerable. I can’t see the reasoning behind this change. I can understand prioritising older houses but changing the construction timeline is totally wrong. This may have been an oversight or maybe not. However I will be contacting Minster Ryan’s office to reverse this situation immediately.”

But after following it up with the SEAI he said the authority had admitted the apparent change was in fact an oversight: “Following my press release on my disappointment to the changes to the Free Energy Upgrade Scheme or Warmer Homes Scheme...the SEAI has stated this was an oversight.

"They have rectified the situation and have made changes on their website stating houses built prior to 2006 can apply for the free energy upgrade scheme. They are prioritising properties built before 1993.”