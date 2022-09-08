Kerry

Kerry councillor calls for flag to be flown at half mast for Queen Elizabeth

Stephen Fernane

Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty has called for the Irish flag to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth who died earlier today.

The South Kerry based representative offered her sympathy in a Tweet, saying: ‘May she rest in peace. Hope we as a nation can show our nearest neighbours and the Unionist community with whom we share an Island that the loss of their Queen is a time to show understanding and sympathy. Fly the flag at half mast,’ she said.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. She became the first British Monarch to visit the Irish Republic in 2011.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the United Kingdom in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

