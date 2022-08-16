Kerry councillor calls for a halt on wind turbines after North Kerry bog slide

The aftermath of the bog slide at Maugh outside Tralee on Monday evening (Picture by Kerry County Council).

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley said there should be no further interference by Government regarding extra wind turbines in Kerry following the bog slide at Maugha outside Tralee on Monday evening.

The incident happened near Lyreacompane and is thought to have been triggered by the deluge of heavy rain following the recent spell of high temperatures.

This is the second time since 2008 that a mudslide has happed in the locality, which can have a devastating impact on local rivers in terms of fish kills.

Crews from Kerry County Council (KCC) attended the scene and put road diversions in place.

Cllr Foley said the incident should be investigated immediately and without delay.

"In August 2008 a similar landslide in the same area caused the deaths of thousands of salmon and trout and it is feared that a similar level of devastation has occurred on Monday. Boil water notices were also needed at the time and will likely be needed again," he said.

Cllr Foley said the incident took place in an area with a high concentration of wind turbines that have been constructed on peat land.

He added that the rivers in the vicinity were only starting to recover from the previous catastrophic incident and has now been hit with a second catastrophe.

"This landslide comes a few days after Kerry County Council received a letter from Minister Peter Burke T.D. Minister for Local Government and Planning. He has called on Kerry County Council to revisit the County Development Plan,” he said.

“Under no circumstances should the Minister try to override the democratic decision of the elected members of Kerry County Council. Kerry has more than its fair share of wind turbines and should not be asked to develop more."

Cllr Foley continued: "Monday's landslide is a grim reminder that nature cannot be taken for granted and we must ensure that these important landscapes, and the people that live there, are given every protection possible."