Kerry community refugee meeting: ‘We are not racist, we want clarity and communication’

Concerned residents in Listowel have hit out at commentary that they are ‘racist’ and state that they are perfectly entitled to raise concerns about plans to house refugees in their community.

They have accused the Government of carrying out works under the ‘cover of darkness’ and of ‘transporting refugees by night’ with people waking up to find ‘men’ in accommodation centres.

"There is so much secrecy and badness. Information is not being passed down. What is the cover-up?,” asked one concerned local resident, adding: “Why are works being carried out under the cover of darkness, why are they being transported by night?”.

The comments were made at a public meeting of around 70 people in The Listowel Arms Hotel on Friday evening following news that the former Presentation Convent is to become an accommodation centre for refugees. Convent owner John Whelan last week said the building is solely to house Ukrainian refugees and that the numbers will be “in and around 50”.

However, the local community is concerned that this may not be the case and that it will instead be used to house men of all nationalities. They have now planned a rally for a location close to the building this Sunday, February 19, at 1pm.

Organisers have opted for a rally because, they said, they do not know what else to do and that they will be carrying signs saying that they are in favour of refugees but not undocumented refugees. They said clarity and communication is what they want.

The situation that arose at Hotel Killarney earlier this year was cited as a reason for their concern, given that the hotel was home to Ukrainian refugees, primarily women and children, who were then moved out.

That hotel then became a direct provision centre primarily for men from different nationalities, including Georgian and Algerian. They believe that this will be the case in Listowel too where speculation has been rife on social media that up to 150 males could be housed there.

“The women and children were told they were going to Mayo and males from CityWest were moved in in the middle of the night. How do we know that is not going to happen here when it did in Killarney?” questioned one woman.

"When you are concerned you are the far-right,” she said.

“Refugees are coming under the Ukrainian blanket but there are 10 different nationalities in Killarney. There are more women and children here [at the meeting] than there are in the centres.”

Another man said there is “not a white person” coming off the buses.

"We have Polish and Lithuanians and they have integrated here but they came with different motives. They [more recent migrants] are getting free phones, the dole, free buses and postage and they are exempt from insurance and tax,” he claimed.

“Irish people are down the pecking order.”

The man said the community needs to stand up for who they want.

"You can't go into Australia with a slice of bread .. 90,000 has come in and they say 180,000 more this year. They are coming in without documentation. It is like freeing everyone from Limerick Prison and saying off you go,” said the man.

Another said that the Government was “mixing Ukrainians with Senegalese and other nationalities so people wouldn't say anything.”

Local community development worker Rob Carey attempted to allay fears and said that refugees are just like many of the Irish who emigrated previously.

He said that communication from the Government was poor.

"The Government need to make clear statements. If people don’t have facts, rumours start. I understand why people are agitated.”

“Irish people have emigrated all over the world .. We of all people should approach with compassion,” he said.

But “with our papers” interjected one man.

Mr Carey said that in the case of the Irish abroad some worked and some didn’t.

Mr Carey said some refugees coming from Ukraine were refugees in the country when the war broke out and were therefore not from the war-torn country but seeking asylum there. He also said in the case of Ukrainians having cars that if a war broke out here he would save his car too.

The lack of attendance by local councillors at the meeting was strongly criticised with one female saying she heard that people were told not to come to the meeting.

There was some angry and raised voices at the meeting and a strong anti-media sentiment whom they claimed are ‘biased and not reporting what is going on’.

Some of those in attendance cited incidents of rape nationally and of attacks near schools.

"These people are being thrown out of Spain and London etc and coming to Ireland,” a man added while another remarked that the “enemy for Ireland is the Government.”

"There are 800,000 people waiting for an operation and they can't cope with that," another claimed

"They are bringing in busloads … It is not humanitarian grounds .. So if you voice an opinion you will be far-right. I am not racist. I rent to Indians with correct papers. They came to work. I have no problem with migrants – just bring the ones that are vetted.”

Cllr Tom Barry Sinn Fein attended the meeting and said he agreed there were issues surrounding vetting.

Residents urged him to bring their concerns to his party leader Mary Lou McDonald. Cllr Barry said that Government TDs must be contacted. One of the organisers of the meeting said she had contacted all councillors and TDs as well as the gardaí and school principals to attend the meeting.

Cllr Barry said that Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman should be communicating with the council, with schools and with GPs to ensure that there are sufficient facilities to care for those coming in.

"There is a lack of communication. I am getting a lot of abuse over it.”

He said there are “small elements” spreading rumours and that “no doubt there are incidents when refugee set-ups but he said that people should not be protesting outside refugees buildings.