Kerry communities lodge 750 objections to Minister’s request for rethink on wind energy development

Over 750 submissions have been lodged with Kerry County Council (KCC) from people in north and east Kerry outlining their stringent opposition to any row back on the county’s new wind energy policy.

In July, councillors voted to curtail lands zoned for wind energy development as part of the new County Development Plan 2022-2028.

Councillors agreed that zoning lands in north and east Kerry was no longer viable, while suggesting parts of Kilgarvan be considered for wind turbines in the future.

The decision was not greeted favourably by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR), and a Draft Ministerial Directive was issued, requesting that KCC alter its strategy on wind energy to bring it into line with national policy.

However, residents living in the localities considered suitable for wind energy development – who submitted 1,500 objections at the initial draft stage of the plan back in March - are holding firm on their decision.

Michael Horan of the Scartaglin Wind Awareness Group said even though the two-week deadline for public submissions was ‘cutting it tight’, people still managed to submit their protests.

“We are very happy with the submissions we got, especially as we had a narrow window in which to get them in. There are communities in the county who are very worried at the Minister’s directive,” he said.

Mr Horan added that the Minister’s ‘intrusion’ – and attempt to overwrite the decision voted on by elected representatives of KCC – is a lack of respect for democracy in Kerry.

“It is extremely undemocratic what’s happening. It seems like the Minister isn’t listening to previous submissions that were given by the public and the councillors. We are already providing enough wind energy in Kerry,” he said.

“It’s almost a dictatorship when you can override a public consultation phase and not even acknowledge it, really. What’s the point in having these consultations if the public’s wishes are ignored?”

Mr Horan explained how this time round separate protest groups in the county amalgamated to produce one unified voice against excessive wind development.

He also feels as there was only a two-week window of opportunity open for submissions, more would have been lodged but for time constraints.

“From talking to councillors, they seem like they are not going to back down either on this. This could go to the High Court yet. A countywide approach is what’s needed now. It’s important the Minister acknowledge these submissions and engage with the public,” he said.

“The Castleisland region alone is producing 10 per cent of national wind energy, and they want more. I don’t know how we can supply more than we already are,” said Mr Horan.