Kerry College hosts its annual recruitment fair in Clash Campus

It was an extremely busy day at the Kerry College Clash Campus here in Tralee this past Monday as both companies and students enjoyed the Kerry College’s Recruitment Fair.

This annual event helps to connect the college’s QQI level five and level six students, who are about to become graduates shortly, with leading national and global employers.

The fair is one that gets the learners thinking about what positions are available and what it takes to secure these positions; as well as this, learners used the day to connect up with organisations such as Home Instead, The Gleneagle Hotel, Bluebird Care and FRS Recruitment to name but a few who were present on the day.

Other attractive opportunities that were presented to students included to get meet the HOPE Foundation who were eager to recruit volunteers for overseas projects in Kolkata.

Mary Murphy from Kerry College said that it was also nice to see how a year can make such a positive difference in the lives of the graduates.

This was evidenced by one of last year’s Kerry College graduates Joanna Kelly who was at the other side of the table this year. Joanna qualified from the QQI Level 5 Healthcare Support course last year and instantly secured employment with Bluebird Care.

Joanna was at the Bluebird Care Recruitment Stand on Monday morning looking to recruit from the college that trained her.

“‘It feels surreal. I never thought I would be at Kerry College a year later helping to recruit staff. I am so happy that I am working with people who value my skills and where I can make a difference to people’s lives every day,” she said.

“For me choosing a course at Kerry College was a fantastic decision and I would urge others to really give it some serious thought. It’s on a day like this that you know it has all paid off,” she continued.

The college would like to thank all employers and organisations who came to the Recruitment Fair.