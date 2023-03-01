Kerry coast guard station threatened by out of control gorse fire – ‘We were very worried for a time’

Staff at the Valentia Coast Guard Station were forced to make an emergency call to Kerry Fire Service in the early hours of Tuesday morning when gorse fires threatened to destroy the station.

The call was made at 4:30am as fire spread from surrounding fields, which at one point looked like it would engulf the station and destroy important transmitter aerials in the vicinity.

In what has been a frantic few days ahead of the March 1 deadline for lighting hill fires, fire crews were stretched to the limit dealing with 51 gorse fires around the county between February 24 and 27.

A gorse fire ban comes into place from March 1 until August 31 in order to protect nesting birds and wildlife.

The Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Kerry Fire Service, Michael Flynn, said as the recent fires were lit within the specified time-line, they should have been notified.

A staff member at Valentia Coast Guard Station described the scene on Tuesday morning as ‘very worrying’

“We were in danger for a while. It could have taken the entire building. Thankfully, the fire crews were able to control it. Some of the crew said they only had two hours sleep as they were flat out dealing with gorse fires all weekend,” he said.

He explained that an interlink system with Dublin and Malian Head would have carried on the important work of Valentia had the fire knocked the station out.

However, any significant damage to the station would have resulted in 14 people having to temporarily relocate to Dublin to continue their employment.

“It was crazy what happened. The fire staff were drained from working trying to put out the fire. They responded so rapidly, in fairness to them,” he said.

“We have two massive transmitter aerials here that could have got damaged. Early in the night I was certain the receiver aerial on Geokaun Hill would be damaged in the fire.

“The wind just changed direction and brought the fire down around us. It’s not often a rescue service has to call out another emergency service for assistance,” he said.

Mr Flynn of Kerry Fire Service said fire crews were under ‘immense pressure’ in recent days as they were forced to assist areas outside their jurisdiction, including parts of West Cork.

Road accidents on the Milltown-Killorglin and Tralee-Dingle roads also resulted in crews being stretched as the bulk of the local service was out battling gorse fires at the time of the accidents.

“We were really pulled in all directions trying to deal with our regular work,” said Mr Flynn.

“They [fire starters] knew the deadline was approaching, which is why they lit the fires. One of the main issues I have is starting these fires at night-time,” he said.

“This makes it harder to identify the location and access fires properly. They should stop this. The authorities should also have been notified of the fires.

“There are older people living in some of these areas that are going to bed worried and in danger because of these fires,” Mr Flynn added.