Kerry Church of Ireland Reverends retire – ‘We still plan to offer a spiritualism beyond what the parish can offer’

Having been based in Killorglin since 2018, Rev Annmarie and Rev Isabel served together for over 40 years in England as priests and Anglican nuns. They now plan to retire in Kerry.

Rev Annmarie Stuart and Rev Isabel Keegan are retiring as priests. Photo by Michael G Kenny. Expand
Rev Annmarie Stuart and Rev Isabel Keegan are retiring as priests. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Stephen Fernane

While the recent retirement of Rev Annmarie Stuart and Rev Isabel Keegan from St Michael’s Church of Ireland in Killorglin is the end of a chapter, it marks the commencement of a new journey into communal spiritualism.

Rev Annmarie and Rev Isabel received a warm farewell from Killorglin parishioners after service on Sunday last, who thanked them for all their heartfelt work in the community since taking up the post in April 2018.

