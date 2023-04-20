Kerry Church of Ireland Reverends retire – ‘We still plan to offer a spiritualism beyond what the parish can offer’

While the recent retirement of Rev Annmarie Stuart and Rev Isabel Keegan from St Michael’s Church of Ireland in Killorglin is the end of a chapter, it marks the commencement of a new journey into communal spiritualism.

Rev Annmarie and Rev Isabel received a warm farewell from Killorglin parishioners after service on Sunday last, who thanked them for all their heartfelt work in the community since taking up the post in April 2018.

Annmarie and Isabel are both Anglican nuns as well as priests, which means they have worked together in various dioceses in England and Ireland for over 40 years.

The Kilcolman Union of Parishes in Mid Kerry is the last in a long line of places where they have served parishioners with warmth and kindness.

Rev Annmarie was born and raised in Lancashire but has strong family roots in County Clare. Rev Isabel is a Dubliner through and through.

They plan to settle in Kerry once a brief and much deserved period of convalescence from busy parish duties is complete. Last Sunday’s farewell was an emotional occasion for them.

“That last service was the most warm and wonderful response from our parishioners,” Rev Annmarie said.

“We have some dear friends in England from when we worked as priests for a long time, but the welcome we had here, the warmth of our farewell, has just been amazing. We have both loved the experience here. There is just something very special about a smaller church,” she added.

Having taken up their final mission at St Michael’s Church five years ago, it meant the COVID pandemic presented challenges of a different kind. COVID created testing times both spiritually and physically, and created scope for inventiveness.

“Strangely enough, COVID taught us to be much more inventive. Isabel and I devised services and put them online. We did things that me, now in my 80s, thought I would never do. We taught by using PowerPoint and using pictures online. This was a challenge but one that inspired us,” Rev Annmarie explained.

It’s true that the definition of retirement is the action of leaving one’s job and ceasing work. However, this is not true of Annmarie and Isabel’s intentions. They plan to ‘draw a line’ through the next three months to take a break, after which a new chapter will begin.

“I would like to continue to offer things on spirituality, separate from parish life as we’re no longer parish priests,” Rev Annmarie said.

“Throughout our ministry, and this is true of both of us, we have been very interested with the people beyond the walls of the church. Reaching out to people who have drifted away, from any of the churches and sometimes in unfortunate situations, interests us. But these people are still searching for something meaningful,” she said.

“I would have to say the most important thing in both our lives, as clergy in the Church of Ireland, is the presence and nearness of the Risen Jesus. He has kept us going. Sometimes parish life can be difficult, but this – and the beauty and the kindness of the people – always outmanoeuvres anything that is difficult,” she added.

The most notable difference between ministering in England and Ireland has been the sense of ‘coming home’. Rev Isabel is a Dubliner to the core, while Rev Annmarie feels very in touch with her Irish roots.

“I feel Irish even though I certainly don’t sound it. All my relations are still in County Clare. This is our home now; we both feel as if we’ve come home,” she said.

“There is a musicality, warmth and sensitivity to life here. The beauty and the wonder of the Irish concept of the Trinity goes back to the second century. This is an ancient and beautiful thing. In our very first service in Killorglin, we immediately felt this warmth and harmony with the congregation,” said Rev Annmarie.

Lastly, Annmarie and Isabel plan to tour Ireland and see as much of the island as they can in the coming years. They also plan to offer ‘something new’ to people in the community by becoming spiritual leaders in areas beyond what the parish can offer.

“The Church of Ireland community here is in good heart. COVID certainly affected things all over Ireland as many people were afraid to come to service. That is beginning to change now,” she said.

"We see potential in this, and a chance to reach people who may be slow to return but are still spiritually inclined. That’s where we will be,” she said.