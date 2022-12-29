Kerry Christmas fire tragedy: Funeral hears that Johnny ‘was everybody's friend’

The Late Johnny ‘The Rock’ O’Brien, from Glenflesk, on the summit of the Paps of Anú in 2019, to celebrate the Winter Solstice, in aid of Kerry Hospice Foundation Palliative Care. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan

The late Johnny O’Brien, who tragically lost his life in a house fire on Christmas night, was remembered as a wonderful neighbour and friend who would go above and beyond for everyone.

He was also remembered as a man who lived life on his own terms and in his own way.

The community in Glenflesk is in mourning this week following the news of his death in the early hours of St Stephen’s Day following a house fire at his home on the main Killarney-to-Cork road.

A passing vehicle noted the fire, and Johnny’s body was discovered in the house by emergency crews who rushed to the scene just after midnight on Christmas night.

Parish Priest Fr Jim Lenihan said that the community in Glenflesk “woke up to the tragic news of Johnny’s death on Monday morning”.

He said the community was in Johnny’s local church on Thursday to offer sympathy and condolences to his heart-broken family.

Symbols of his life were brought to the altar, including a hat, by his sister, Joan. The hat, the congregation heard, marked Johnny’s uniqueness.

"We wouldn’t know him without a hat,” the congregation heard.

A horse figurine was also brought to the altar by his sister Margaret to mark his great love of animals.

The final symbol was a phone to represent Johnny's sociability and his connection to people.

"He had a great love of people,” Fr Lenihan said.

His Mass heard that Johnny was a great neighbour who was always on hand to help people.

"He loved his neighbours, he loved spending time with people. He was a great man to attend funerals, and it was great to see so many people attend his,” Fr Lenihan added.

In a tribute read out at his Mass by his friend, he was described as a true friend:

"He was everybody's friend. He was happy the way he lived his life, he loved the old ways, he had a great love of animals. He was a man of the mountains. Rest in peace.”

Fr Lenihan said there was ‘great sadness' at the death of Johnny but that Johnny was to be remembered for living life the way he wanted to:

"He was happy in his own ways...He was not a slave to conviction but happy within himself.

"There is great sadness at the death of Johnny but great peace too because he lived a Christian life. He was a maverick in his own way but happy in his own skin.”