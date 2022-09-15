Kerry Chief Super promoted to Assistant Commissioner

Former Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Eileen Foster, has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region Ann Marie McMahon and Kerry Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster at the Southern Region 60th anniversary of female gardaí. Photo by Sinead Kelleher

The former Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Eileen Foster, has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

The announcement was made by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last week and the new post came into effect on yesterday, Monday, September 12. Assistant

Commissioner Eileen Foster will formally take-up the role of Assistant Commissioner, Southern Region on the retirement next month of Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn.

Eileen Foster was most recently Chief Superintendent in Kerry Division. She was previously Detective Superintendent in Garda National Protective Services Bureau, as well as working in a number of other areas including Superintendent, Performance & Assurance in DMR South Central, Detective Inspector, Crime in Cork City, Inspector in Anglesea Street, Cork City, Detective Sergeant on Northside of Cork City and as a Detective Garda in the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City.

She has served in the Garda Síochána for 31 years.